Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–On Friday, Nashville and Davidson County Mayor John Cooper submitted legislation to begin the process of acknowledging Juneteenth National Independence Day as a paid holiday for Metro employees.

“I submitted this request to the Civil Service Commission for their consideration and with their approval I will sign an executive order for Metro Government to celebrate Juneteenth as a paid holiday beginning in 2022,” said Mayor Cooper. “Adding Juneteenth as a Metro holiday is consistent with the Federal Government’s addition of Juneteenth to the list of Federal holidays this year.

Juneteenth is a day for Nashville and the nation to celebrate the freedom of all African Americans, reflect on the tragedy of slavery and racism in our country, and renew our commitment to fight racial injustice whenever, and wherever, it happens.”

Metropolitan Council Member At-Large Sharon Hurt and Council Member Tanaka Vercher have led previous resolutions calling for Juneteenth to be recognized as a Metro holiday.

“I am delighted that Nashville has joined the ranks of other major cities in recognizing the significance of Juneteenth and celebrating emancipation by making Juneteenth a paid Metro holiday,” said Council Member At-Large Sharon Hurt.

“Juneteenth is a special day for the Black community. By making Juneteenth a Metro holiday, we are paying homage to our ancestors and creating space to reflect on the legacy of slavery and racism in America,” said Council Member Tanaka Vercher.

A supplemental budget request sent to Metro Council includes $1.5 million incurred by adding a paid holiday. When Juneteenth falls on a Sunday, the holiday will be observed on the following Monday. If Juneteenth falls on Saturday, it will be observed on the Friday before by employees working Monday through Friday.