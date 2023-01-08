I’ve won every election I entered—two 400 years ago, before

computers—and I understood going in that there was a chance I’d lose. I

planned to win but had no plan for losing. Obviously neither does House

Speaker wannabe Kevin McCarthy.

For the first time in modern history a new speaker wasn’t elected in a

timely fashion so the world of politics could move along at its usual snail’s

pace. Today I have three simple questions surrounding this “no speaker has

been elected” stalemate: after three or four days of rejection, how much

plainer can it be that Mr. McCarthy may not be the man with/ for the plan?

Second, how effective can he be in moving the Republican agenda

forward if he can’t corral enough votes to get started? Third, when will we, the

people, come up with a better way to run our country?

Every time we turn around it’s election season again and these “elected

officials” are either campaigning or trying to do something impressive enough

to get re-elected. Two years is barely enough time to find the chamber

restroom much less fully understand how government works.

I don’t know if the six-year terms served by senators is enough, too

much, or just right, but we need serious conversation around the length of

House terms. I’m guessing with all the research and committees investigating

stuff, SOMEBODY ought to already know and be working on what an ideal

term looks like.

Am I the only person who didn’t realize that without a speaker, nothing

else can go forth? Committee assignments/oversight/clearances, staffers may

get paid late, new members can’t be sworn in—Houston, we have a problem.



The promised Republican-led investigations are not nearly as important as

getting folks in place so they can do what we’re paying them to do.

Like I said, it shouldn’t take 25 or 30 votes to say Mr. McCarthy, we don’t

want you to lead us. Is he the least despicable of the despicables? It looks like

he’s offering backroom deals and making promises while his hardline

opponents are holding democracy hostage like Democrats Joe Manchin and

Kyrsten Sinema did last year with the Biden agenda.

Let’s be clear, I want leaders who fight for their constituents and stand

up for/by their principles. I want politicians to put people before party. We,

the people, have to be the priority, but when one or two people hold up

progress, it starts to look like it’s about the other p-power, not people.

Over the next year much must be discussed and decided—immigration,

debt levels, energy, global warming, who goes to jail and who gets to stay

home—a million important things that affect and effect our dailiness. We need

all hands on deck, pulling in the same direction, working to make our world

more peaceful, verdant, and just.



The last thing we need is a House Speaker who has compromised and

negotiated most of his power away to get elected and then has no power to

run an agenda. Mr. McCarthy must earn the respect of those he wants to lead

through honesty, integrity, fairness, humility, and sensitivity. Is it too late for

him to do that? Only time will tell.

Mr. McCarthy may need to take a good long look inside himself and

realize that like fine wine, he may not be ready. This would be a hard pill for

him to swallow but 20 years from now he may do a lil’ holy dance and thank

God that he dodged this bullet. We shall see.



Cynthia A. Bond Hopson, Ph.D., is a higher ed executive,

best-selling author, and podcast host. She lives in Cordova,

TN. Follow her at www.drbondhopson.com