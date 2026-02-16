McDonald’s Black and Positively Golden Scholarship Program to Award $1 Million to HBCU Students

McDonald’s USA, through its Black & Positively Golden® Scholarship Program, has awarded scholarship funds to incoming and current HBCU students since its inception in 2020. In partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), McDonald’s continues to support the next generation of leaders.

Incoming and current HBCU students are encouraged to apply for the Black & Positively Golden Scholarship now through April 24 at http://tmcf.org/mcd. Sixty scholars across 57 institutions will be awarded up to $15,000 each for the 2026-2027 academic year.

Students interested in applying must meet the following eligibility requirements:

Be enrolled full-time as an undergraduate freshman, sophomore, junior or senior attending an HBCU during the 2026-2027 academic year

Have a current cumulative grade point average of 2.7 or higher

Must be able to demonstrate leadership abilities

Must demonstrate a financial need

Be a U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident with a valid permanent resident card or passport stamped I-551

To learn more about the Black & Positively Golden movement and scholarship, visit blackandpositivelygolden .com.

About McDonald’s USA Education Efforts

McDonald’s Black & Positively Golden program is just one of many company initiatives created to serve up bright futures and provide opportunity for education and skills in the communities we serve. These efforts also include the Black & Positively Golden HBCU Scholarship Fund, which is administered through Thurgood Marshall College Fund and helps students continue their undergraduate and graduate school education; the HACER® Education Tour, which provides information to help navigate the college application process; and the Archways to Opportunity program, which provides educational resources to eligible crew at participating U.S. restaurants. Together, with franchisees, we are committed to offering opportunities to feed and foster our

Communities.