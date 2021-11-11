NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) will be accepting online-only applications for a family Project-Based Voucher (PBV) property on a first-come, first-served basis from noon Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, until noon Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.



Two- and three-bedroom apartments are expected to be available in spring/summer 2022 at 808 at Skyline, a property currently under construction at 808 Old Due West Ave. in Madison. Single-person households will not qualify for a two- or three-bedroom PBV unit unless necessary as a reasonable accommodation for a person who has a disability.



Applications for the waiting list will be available online only at www.nashville-mdha.org (click on the button that says Apply for Housing) beginning at noon Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, and can be submitted online during the full 24-hour waiting list period. The application is simple and takes less than five minutes to complete.



Applicants will need to register a new username and password and have a valid email address. Once an application is submitted, applicants will receive an email confirming that the application was submitted successfully. Within 30 days, applicants will receive a follow-up email confirming whether the application has been accepted and placed on waiting list, or it has been rejected.



Applicants who need assistance applying may call the MDHA information line at 615-782-3960 between noon and 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18.



Applicants may also visit public libraries to access a computer. Consistent with CDC evidence of transmission by vaccinated persons, face coverings are required for both unvaccinated and vaccinated individuals while inside Metro buildings, including all Nashville Public Library locations.



Similar to the Tenant-Based Voucher Program, the PBV Program provides low- and moderate-income households with monthly rental assistance. However, PBV assistance is tied to particular units rather than to the family. Eligible families only receive assistance while living in the PBV unit.



For a list of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs), please click here.



The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) does not discriminate on the basis of age, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, color, national origin, religion, disability or any other legally protected status in admission to, access to, or operations of its programs, services, or activities.

For assistance with language interpretation or other accommodation or service, call 615-782-3960. For other accommodation or service such as TDD, call 615-252-8599.