MDHA to Open Waiting Lists for Three Family Properties in July 2020

Online-Only Applications Will Be Accepted on a First-Come,

First-Served Basis

NASHVILLE, TN — The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) will open waiting lists for three of its family properties on a first-come, first-served basis in July 2020. Anyone currently on the waiting lists for Edgehill Apartments, Cumberland View and Sudekum Apartments will need to reapply.

Applications will be accepted online only and can be submitted 24 hours a day during the open application period at www.nashville-mdha.org (click on the button that says Apply for Affordable Housing). The application is simple and takes less than 10 minutes to complete. Applicants will need to register a new username and password and have a valid email address. Once an application is submitted, applicants will receive an email confirming that the application was submitted successfully.

Each property has its own waiting list, so applicants interested in all three properties will need to fill out three online applications.

Assistance will be limited to calls in light of the COVID-19 outbreak. Please see below for the management office numbers for each property, as well as the waiting list opening dates.

Edgehill Apartments

1277 12th Ave. S.

One-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom apartments

Waiting List Opens: Noon July 16, 2020

Waiting List Closes: 3 p.m. July 20, 2020

Applicants interested in Edgehill Apartments who are in need of assistance may call the management office at 615-252-2294 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. during the open application period.

Cumberland View

2316 25th Ave. N.

One-, two-, three-, four-, five- and six-bedroom apartments

Waiting List Opens: Noon July 21, 2020

Waiting List Closes: 3 p.m. July 24, 2020

Applicants interested in Cumberland View who are in need of assistance may call the management office at 615-252-3720 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. during the open application period.

Sudekum Apartments

101 University Court

Two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom apartments

Waiting List Opens: Noon July 23, 2020

Waiting List Closes: 3 p.m. July 27, 2020

Applicants interested in Sudekum Apartments who are in need of assistance may call the management office at 615-252-3660 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. during the open application period.

The three family properties are the only MDHA waiting lists scheduled to open this month.

The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) does not discriminate on the basis of age, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, color, national origin, religion, disability or any other legally protected status in admission to, access to, or operations of its programs, services, or activities. For assistance with language interpretation or other accommodation or service, call 615-252-8599. For other questions, call 615-252-8464.

Additional information about MDHA can be found on www.nashville-mdha.org, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.