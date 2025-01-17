Medal of Valor Awarded to Nashville Officers for Courage in Covenant School Incident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On Christmas Day, Chief John Drake was notified that he and the five Nashville Police Officers who helped end the horrific event on March 27, 2023, at the Covenant School in Nashville, TN, were all invited to the White House for an award. The five officers showed exceptional heroism while being faced with gunfire from the shooter during the incident at the Covenant School. The training they received for responding to active shooter situations helped them act quickly, and they were able to neutralize the shooter and secure the Covenant School back to safety.

Chief Drake and the officers traveled to the White House in Washington, DC, where Sgt. Jeffrey Mathes, Officer Rex Englebert, and Detectives Michael Collazo, Ryan Cagle, and Zachary Plese received the Medal of Valor, awarded by President Joe Biden. The Medal of Valor is given to those who demonstrate “exceptional courage in attempting to save human lives.”

The five officers were surprised to receive such an honor, as they considered their actions part of their duty during the tragedy at the Covenant School. President Biden commended them for their quick responsiveness during the tragic event. He expressed how their actions helped save many lives and how meaningful it was for him to present them with this award. Sgt. Jeffrey Mathes, Officer Rex Englebert, Detectives Michael Collazo, Ryan Cagle, and Zachary Plese shared with President Biden how much the award and the recognition meant to them. They never imagined receiving such an honorable award from the President of the United States.

Chief Drake also thanked President Biden for recognizing the officers and told him it was an honor to meet him. The Medal of Valor was presented to the officers in the Oval Office of the White House by Attorney General Merrick Garland on January 3, 2025.

The invitation to the White House was a wonderful Christmas gift for the officers and their families. Receiving the Medal of Valor from President Biden has made for an amazing start to the New Year, 2025, for these courageous officers.