Meharry Back To School Event Aug. 13th

August 3, 2021 Article Submitted Local Comments Off on Meharry Back To School Event Aug. 13th

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–It’s that time of year again! As students begin to fill daycare centers and schools Meharry Medical Group in partnership with Nashville Diaper Connection, UnitedHealthcare, Amerigroup, and BlueCare Tennessee will host a back-to-school immunization and physical event on August 13th. The event will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Meharry Pediatric Clinic located at 1810 Albion Street Nashville, TN 37208.

We encourage you and your family to come out to this event as our physicians will be providing:

· School physicals

· Sports physicals

· Immunizations

· And more!

While supplies last, each child who receives a school or sports physical, or immunization that day will receive a food box and a backpack filled with school supplies! Parents and family members of patients can also receive the COVID-19 vaccine (must be 12 years and older).

We will gladly accept walk-ins and appointments for this event! To schedule an appointment call 615.327.6316.

Don’t forget to wear your mask! Please follow social distancing guidelines upon arrival.

 

             