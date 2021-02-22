Meharry Invites Public International Women’s Health Day Zoom Event Featuring Nashville Metro Public Defender Martesha Johnson

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–International Women’s Day (March 8, 2021) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women’s equality.

This year Meharry Medical College Center for Women’s Health will hold a virtual event featuring Martesha Johnson, Nashville Metropolitan Public Defender. She will share how she has lived a life of “Choosing to Challenge”.

Phyllis Hildreth, First Lady of Meharry Medical College will serve as the host.

The event begins at noon Central on March 8th. Click the link below to register in advance.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-international-womens-day-a-digital-event-tickets-142102868505?utm-medium=discovery&utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-source=strongmail&utm-term=listing