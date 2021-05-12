Meharry Medical College Ventures Names Dr. Veronica Mallett President and CEO

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune) — Meharry Medical College Ventures has announced that Dr. Veronica Mallett, current Executive Director of Meharry’s Center for Women’s Health Research, has been named President and CEO of Meharry Medical College Ventures. Under Dr. Mallet’s leadership, MMCV will cultivate opportunities to accelerate Meharry’s health care goals for Middle Tennessee and beyond.

“It is an incredible honor to lead MMCV and further the College’s goals to impact the health care of so many people throughout our community,” said Dr. Mallett. “The COVID-19 pandemic exposed many inequities in our society that have caused alarming health disparities in minority communities and has revealed the need for more Black and brown leaders and physicians to be at the forefront of conversations in healthcare. MMCV will provide more and more opportunities for the entire Meharry community to significantly impact those we serve.”

With nearly 40 years of experience in health care and 20 years in academic health center leadership, Dr. Mallett is an industry veteran whose career has been focused on developing health care solutions that eliminate health disparities, achieve health equity for minority groups and provide an improved patient experience. Dr. Mallett has served at Meharry since 2017. Prior to her role as Executive Director of Meharry’s Center for Women’s Health Research, Dr. Mallet served as Dean and Senior Vice President of Health Affairs at Meharry’s School of Medicine.

Dr. Mallett is board certified in both Obstetrics and Gynecology and Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery. She is internationally recognized for her expertise in the treatment of urinary incontinence, genital organ prolapses and issues critical to health care delivery in underserved communities and has received several research grants from the NIH and other funding resources. She has been acknowledged as a frontrunner for her efforts in health care by Nashville Business Journal’s Women of Influence 2020, Leadership Nashville’s Class of 2020, and Nashville Medical News’ Women to Watch 2018.

Outside of Dr. Mallett’s work with Meharry, she is the Founding Chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Texas Tech University, a new medical school at the university’s Paul L. Foster School of Medicine. Before serving at Meharry, she was the medical director of healthcare excellence and a professor at the University of Tennessee’s Health Science Center and was an associate professor at Wayne State University. She is also a member of The Links, Incorporated, one of the oldest and largest volunteer service organizations of women who are committed to enriching, sustaining and ensuring the culture and economic survival of African Americans and other persons of African ancestry.

ABOUT MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE VENTURES

MMCV is a wholly owned subsidiary of Meharry Medical College that seeks to leverage Meharry’s clinical, research and educational expertise in pursuit of profitable activities that align with Meharry’s mission of eliminating health disparities and achieving health equity. MMCV will partner with other business interests where there is compatibility of purpose and enterprise value.