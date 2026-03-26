Meharry Medical Students Match at Top Residency Programs Nationwide

Residency training institutions include Meharry Medical College, George Washington University, Southern Illinois University, UMass Chan, Memorial Baptist Medical Center, UCSF, Hackensack Meridian, Bayhealth Medical Center, Baylor College of Medicine (San Antonio), Carolina Medical Center, University Tennessee Health Science Center, Tulane, Rutgers University, University of Alabama Birmingham, Skyline Hospital, Sutter Roseville medical center, Medical College of Georgia (Augusta), Master University, University of Pittsburgh, Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Morehouse College, Vanderbilt University Medical Center and many more!

According to AMA, the 2026 Main Residency Match was again the largest in the program’s 74-year history, with 44,344 total positions offered, up 2.6% over 2025, which was until this year the highest. There were 1,107 more certified positions offered this year compared with last year, 183 more certified programs and 412 more positions in primary care.

The total number of applicants also was up: 53,373 applicants registered for the Match, 875 more than last year. Among those applicants, 48,050 submitted a certified Match rank-order list.