Meharry Medical Students Match at Top Residency Programs Nationwide

By Brandon Marshall
The 2026 Residency Match Results ceremony took place on Friday, March 20 at The Cal Turner Family Center at Meharry Medical College.
For medical students who matched, the Class of 2026 saw a 92% match rate.
“Match Day represents a pivotal chapter in your journey toward becoming healers, caregivers, and leaders in medicine. This moment reflects years of preparation and determination. You have earned it,” said Dean Sonja Harris-Haywood, M.D., MS, MA. “Today you are stepping into the next phase of your medical training, serving patients and communities across this nation. During your residency training, I encourage you to stay focused, stay committed, and always remain mindful of who you serve. Never lose sight of that. Healthcare is not a privilege for a few. It is a right for everyone. Give your patients your very best…every single day.”
Residency training institutions include Meharry Medical College, George Washington University, Southern Illinois University, UMass Chan, Memorial Baptist Medical Center, UCSF, Hackensack Meridian, Bayhealth Medical Center, Baylor College of Medicine (San Antonio), Carolina Medical Center, University Tennessee Health Science Center, Tulane, Rutgers University, University of Alabama Birmingham, Skyline Hospital, Sutter Roseville medical center, Medical College of Georgia (Augusta), Master University, University of Pittsburgh, Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Morehouse College, Vanderbilt University Medical Center and many more!
According to AMA, the 2026 Main Residency Match was again the largest in the program’s 74-year history, with 44,344 total positions offered, up 2.6% over 2025, which was until this year the highest. There were 1,107 more certified positions offered this year compared with last year, 183 more certified programs and 412 more positions in primary care.
The total number of applicants also was up: 53,373 applicants registered for the Match, 875 more than last year. Among those applicants, 48,050 submitted a certified Match rank-order list.