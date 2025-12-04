Memphis-Based Spotset Radio Network Hits 12.5 Million Weekly Listeners

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New data from Nielsen’s Spring 2025 Nationwide Audio Survey shows major growth for the Memphis-based Spotset Radio Network, which now reaches 12.5 million adults each week — including 25% of all Black adults in the U.S.

Spotset, created in 1996 by Trust Marketing & Communications, has become the country’s largest network of Black and independently owned radio stations. Today, the network includes 115 stations ranging from major markets like New York, Los Angeles and Chicago to smaller communities such as New Albany, Mississippi.

According to Nielsen, Spotset’s weekly reach represents 5% of all U.S. adults 18+ and one in four Black adults 18+. That makes the network the most widely reaching Memphis-based media outlet.

Nielsen also noted the strength of radio among Black listeners. “Radio reaches 91% of the Black community every month, with Black listeners spending 4 hours and 23 minutes daily listening to audio content,” the report stated. The research added that the country’s 48 million Black Americans are “young and growing in both size and economic impact,” and that understanding what motivates these consumers is essential for advertisers who want “authentic connections.”

Spotset leaders say that is exactly the role the network fills. The company produces targeted radio campaigns using brand assets or creative developed by its in-house team. Their work has earned awards for clients including AARP, Cadillac and Procter & Gamble.

“While Spotset operates at national scale across more than 75 markets, we are proud to call Memphis home,” said Ryan Robertson, Spotset’s corporate president. “This city has long been one of America’s most innovative and influential radio markets, and it continues to inspire the work we do.” Robertson added that current advertisers include General Motors, Gain, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Febreze, Bevel and Diageo.

Local broadcaster Art Gilliam, owner of WLOK 1340 AM/FM 105 and an early supporter, praised Spotset’s model. “Spotset Radio Network combines the audiences of numerous stations that are programmed to Black listeners,” he said. “They give advertisers a total audience with similar cultural experiences and very strong buying power. They also provide expertise on messaging, content and promotions that resonate with this collective.”

Nielsen’s report underscored the network’s impact and the growing importance of reaching Black consumers. “Black Americans are not just a market segment — they are cultural innovators, trendsetters and key drivers of broader cultural change,” the research concluded. “Brands looking to connect with this demographic will need to prioritize authentic engagement and relevant representation.”

Spotset says it remains committed to supporting diverse communities and ensuring that advertising dollars flow directly to local broadcast media.