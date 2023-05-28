MEMPHIS, TN. – Dr. Adriane Johnson-Williams, founder and principal at Standpoint Consulting in Memphis, TN, and a 2021 Memphis Business Journal Superwoman of the Year, provides a powerful and detailed guide for U.S. business leaders who are seeking to keep the promises made of pursuing race equity within their organizations as a result of the public outcry for change following the killing of George Floyd in May 2020.

A book three years in the making, Not Your Father’s Capitalism challenges and equips business leaders with tools and resources to make a lasting impact without negatively affecting the bottom line, an issue that has paralyzed many businesses with good intentions.

About the author:

Dr. Adriane Johnson-Williams is a native Memphian dedicated to improving the lives of Black and Brown people in her hometown and ultimately, across the nation. She is Founder and Principal at Standpoint Consulting, a firm that delivers curated, results-based support that helps businesses and organizations bridge the gap between people who make decisions and people who must live with the decisions being made.

Dr. Johnson-Williams serves as board chair and co-founder of Whole Child Strategies, Inc., an organization working to amplify the voices of children and families in solving the challenges they are confronting in disinvested neighborhoods. She also serves on the International Coaching Federation Tennessee affiliate (ICFTN) board. As an alumna of Girls, Inc. of Memphis, she has always had a special place in her heart for the organization and its mission of helping all girls be strong, smart, and bold. She is the first alumna to serve as the Memphis affiliate’s board chair and currently serves on the Girls, Inc. national board.

In 2020, Dr. Johnson-Williams was named Woman of the Year for Girls Inc. of Memphis, and she received the Evelyn S. Field Award from SisterReach for demonstrating Reproductive Justice at the Intersections. In 2021, the Memphis Business Journal named her a Super Woman in Business. In 2023, Dr. Johnson-Williams published her first book, Not Your Father’s Capitalism, a map and detailed guidance for U.S. business leaders pursuing race equity within their organizations.