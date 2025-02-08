Metro Schools Proposes Expansion of Concealed Weapons Detection Pilot to All High Schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Metro Nashville Public Schools is taking another step toward enhancing our multilayered approach to school safety by proposing an expansion of concealed weapons detection systems to all district high schools. The Board of Education will vote on the proposal Tuesday, which would amend the district’s existing contract with security vendor System Integrations to lease and install Evolv systems that incorporate Motorola technology to integrate into our digital security platform Avigilon.

This proposal follows the successful deployment of the Evolv system at Antioch High School, which was implemented in response to the recent tragic shooting that claimed the lives of two students. The system has proven to be an effective layer of security, helping detect weapons while maintaining a welcoming and efficient entry process for students.

“There is no single solution to ending gun violence, a national epidemic that affects all parts of society, with access to weapons often going unchecked. However, we remain committed to doing what we can to protect our students and staff in our schools,” said Dr. Adrienne Battle, Superintendent of Metro Schools. “Expanding concealed weapons detection systems to all high schools is an important step forward. This will take time to implement thoughtfully, and we will work closely with staff, students, and families to ensure a smooth transition.”

If approved by the Board, concealed weapons detection systems will be deployed gradually over the coming weeks and months, allowing time for:

* School-specific entry flow designs to ensure efficient student movement

* Training for staff to effectively manage the systems

* Student education on how to move through the detection systems with minimal disruption

The annual cost for the concealed weapons detection systems across all district high schools is estimated to be $1.25 million per year and based on a preliminary review of school designs and needs. Actual costs and configurations will be determined following a more intensive design process in coordination with schools. If approved, the district will work with stakeholders to determine and secure the appropriate source of funding for the systems.

As the district gathers data and feedback on the system’s effectiveness, we will monitor its impact and consider this and other future investments at other school levels across the district, subject to additional funding and input from families and staff.

“I regret that we live in a time when schools must invest in weapons detection systems to keep students safe. The reality is that meaningful gun safety measures by state and national leaders have remained out of reach, and we cannot wait for change that may never come,” said Mayor Freddie O’Connell. “While I firmly believe in the need for stronger policies to prevent gun violence, our immediate responsibility is to protect students and staff. This investment is a necessary step to address the threats we face today while continuing to push for broader solutions that prioritize safety in every community.”

Board Chair Freda Player emphasized that this expansion is part of a comprehensive approach to school safety: “As a school board, we are committed to providing the tools and resources needed to protect our students against another tragic situation like we experienced at Antioch High. The proposed expansion of concealed weapons detection is one part of a broader effort that includes trained security personnel, controlled building access, and emergency preparedness. We will continue to evaluate additional measures to enhance safety across all schools.”

MNPS remains committed to creating a safe, welcoming learning environment for all students. Pending Board approval, the district will move forward with phased implementation, ensuring the systems are effectively integrated into each high school community.