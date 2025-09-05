Metropolitan Nashville Sports Authority Announces GEODIS Park Receives Prestigious International Architecture Award® 2025

Nashville, Tenn, – The Metropolitan Nashville Sports Authority is proud to announce that GEODIS Park, the home of Nashville SC, has been awarded an International Architecture Award® for 2025 by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies.

This global recognition honors outstanding architectural design and innovation, highlighting projects that set new international standards in excellence. GEODIS Park, which opened in 2022 as the largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States and Canada, continues to garner acclaim not only as a premier venue for soccer and entertainment but also as a symbol of Nashville’s growth on the world stage.

The award will be officially presented during the awards gala reception and ceremony on September 20, 2025, at the foot of the Acropolis in Athens, Greece.

Monica Fawknotson, President of the Metropolitan Nashville Sports Authority, expressed her pride in the recognition: “This award is a testament to collaboration, perseverance, and the creativity that flows through our city. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the project. Geodis Park is treasure, and we could not be more proud.”

The project team included Hastings and Populous Architects, CAAICON, Nashville SC’s project manager, Gobbell Hayes Partners (GHP), Capital Project Solutions (CPS), Metropolitan Nashville’s project managers, and Mortenson and Messer, construction managers.