Mexico’s Magical Towns: Picturesque Places That Cast Their Spell On Tourists  

Mexico’s Magical Town Program highlights picturesque towns in all states of the country with the goal of bringing economic and touristic opportunities to the areas.

“[The program] grants states subsidies intending to diversify and improve the quality of tourism products and services, stimulate and promote public and private investment and generate economic benefits, employment, social and economic development for the receiving community,” said Juan Bosco Pérez, former Director of Tourism of Veracruz’s Municipal Government.

Mexico’s Magical Towns attract thousands of tourists who want to discover the traditions, food, architecture and atmosphere of new places every year.

“Veracruz’s Magical Towns offer their population’s warmth, extreme sports, traditions, natural beauties, history and, of course, a lot of gastronomy,” said Bosco Pérez. “There are 121 Magical Towns in the country and six in Veracruz.”

Orizaba, Papantla, Zozocolco, Xico, Coscomatepec and Coatepec are Veracruz’s Magical Towns. They are all historically important.

The Magical Towns have “symbols and legends.”

“They are towns with a history and, in many cases, have been the scene of transcendent events for our country. They display [elements of] the national identity in every corner. … Visiting them is an opportunity to discover Mexico’s charm,” said a statement from the Tourism Ministry.

The first cities recognized as Magical Towns were Real de Catorce, in San Luis Potosí and La Huasca de Ocampo, in Hidalgo, in 2001. Nine more joined the list the following year. The number of Magical Towns has gradually increased, reaching 121 official destinations in 2019.

Digital advertising has fueled Magical Towns’ popularity, contributing to the activation and growth of tourism.

(Translated and edited by Gabriela Olmos. Edited by Carlin Becker)







