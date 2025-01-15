Michelle Obama will not attend Trump’s inauguration

Former first lady Michelle Obama will not attend Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, her office confirmed Tuesday.

A spokesperson did not immediately provide a reason for her absence.

Barack Obama, the 44th president, is expected at the swearing-in ceremony, according to a statement.

“Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former First Lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration,” the brief statement from the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama said.