North Nashville Native Traci Otey Blunt Spearheads NFL Vote Initiative
October 23, 2020 Clare Bratten Featured, NFL, Women Comments Off on North Nashville Native Traci Otey Blunt Spearheads NFL Vote Initiative
By Clare Bratten NASHVILLE, TN — Because over 100 million voting-eligible Americans did not vote in the 2016 election, the National Football League has been recruiting voters with a “NFL Votes” initiative. The initiative is […]
Abernathy Aims to Unseat Dickerson in Senate Race
August 4, 2020 Ashley Benkarski Politics, Uncategorized Comments Off on Abernathy Aims to Unseat Dickerson in Senate Race
NASHVILLE, TN—Murfreesboro native and lifetime Tennessean Kimi Abernathy is running to replace Republican incumbent Steve Dickerson, who is running for reelection, for State Senate District 20. She’s an Iranian-American, military wife and mother of five, […]
Demonstrators Near Presidential Debate Advocate Change
October 23, 2020 Clint Confehr Nashville, Uncategorized Comments Off on Demonstrators Near Presidential Debate Advocate Change
Vonda McDaniel, president of the Central Labor Council of Nashville/Middle Tennessee, led a march to the intersection of Wedgwood and Magnolia to join demonstrators near Belmont University before the presidential debate. Photo by Clint Confehr […]