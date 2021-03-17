Middle TN Kids Recognize Frontline Heroes with Gift of Girl Scout Cookies

Murfreesboro, TN (TN Tribune)–Last week, the kind-hearted young ladies of Daisy Troop 3071 delivered Girl Scout cookies and a handmade banner to the frontline heroes at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

The Murfreesboro-based troop is made up of 1st graders and kindergarteners. Several of the daisies earned their “Caring for Myself and Others” badge for this delicious delivery.

Troop leader Holli Holmes said: “After the last year, we just really wanted to find a way to take care of the people who have been the heroes in our community taking care of us.”

Talk about Scout’s Honor!