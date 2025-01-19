MLK Day and Trump inauguration collide, highlighting stark civil rights divide

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change will mark MLK Day with “moral reflection and prophetic response” amid uncertainty as President-elect Trump retakes office.

Why it matters: This year, the King holiday and the presidential inauguration fall on the same day — a paradox that civil rights leaders say underscores the nation’s deep divide.

Many see a contrast between a man who preached peace and an incoming president whose rhetoric has deepened racial divides, raising fears that Trump could roll back civil rights gains.

The big picture: Trump’s second term follows a campaign filled with racist rhetoric, anti-trans policies, and mass deportation promises—raising concerns about the long-term impact on civil rights and equality.

King Center officials and the King family aim to use MLK Day to remind Americans of their responsibility for human rights and poverty action.

Zoom in: Bishop William J. Barber, II, President & Sr. Lecturer of Repairers of the Breach, will offer a keynote sermon on Monday at the 40th Annual King Holiday Observance Commemorative Service.

The service is at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta and will be live-streamed on The King Center’s website.

Barber tells Axios he will reflect on how this overlap is a critical moment for people of faith and moral conviction to unite and address the deep injustices in our nation.

Inauguration celebrations already underway in our nations capital as Donald

“I think that we have to see this past election, not so much as an election that Trump won, but an election that the progressives and others lost.”

“If there was a serious outreach to poor and low-wage people, we wouldn’t be in the situation we’re in now.”

State of play: Trump has vowed to roll back programs to promote diversity and inclusion in the federal government.

Some advocates are pushing him to overturn a key executive order from 60 years ago by President Lyndon Johnson, which addresses discrimination among federal contractors.

The intrigue: All eyes are on Trump’s message and its implications for the future.

Zoom out: On the night of the election, Trump said, “We are going to help our country heal,” leaving behind “divisions.” Marc H. Morial, president of the National Urban League, said he will be watching to see if that was “just rhetoric or he meant it.”

“The ball is in the president’s court,” he said. “I will be watching and preparing for whatever it is. He has to make that determination.”

Regardless, Derrick Johnson, CEO of the NAACP, remains resolute as the nation enters this new chapter, telling Axios: “Our mission stays the same. We fight to ensure democracy works for all and that every citizen is afforded equal protection.”

Context: The children of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King urge Americans to reflect on his legacy and the nation’s state as the King holiday coincides with the presidential inauguration.

Bernice A. King, the youngest child, urged Americans to “pay attention” to Trump’s inauguration words and honor her father’s birthday.

“l certainly understand the desire to tune out rhetoric, ideology, and policies with which we passionately disagree and which contradict the spirit of the Beloved Community,” she wrote on Instagram.

Martin Luther King III told Axios the holiday is “a moment to renew and ask ourselves whether we’ve achieved the dream my parents envisioned.”

“The truth is, we have not,” he said. “Martin and Coretta King were not just dreamers — they were doers. It’s time for us to step up.”

His wife, Arndrea Waters King, added: “The inauguration and holiday, falling so close together, give us time for inner reflection. It’s an opportunity to rededicate ourselves to the vision we want to see for America.”