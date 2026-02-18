Close Menu
    MNPS celebrates it’s teachers and leaders

    Dr. Michael Pratt of Stratford STEM Magnet High School receiving his award from Superintendent Dr. Adrienne Battle. Photos courtesy of MNP
    MNPS honored its very best teachers, principals, and support employees Monday night at a celebratory dinner with awards, photos, music, and gifts.

    More than 130 building-level Teacher of the Year winners, along with Support Employee of the Year and Principal of the Year finalists, gathered at Music City Center with their family members, principals, and district leaders for the event.

    Superintendent Dr. Adrienne Battle praised the award recipients for helping make Nashville’s public schools “not just places of learning, but places of hope, growth, and possibility.”

    “Our honorees represent the excellence that lives across all of Metro Nashville Public Schools. You innovate, you inspire, and you push us forward,” Battle said. “What you do every day – fiercely and consistently – shapes the future of Nashville. You are building the next generation of creators, leaders, dreamers, and problem-solvers who will define what this city becomes.”

    MNPS Teacher of the Year

    Erinn McGee of John B. Whitsitt Elementary School receiving her award from Superintendent Dr. Adrienne Battle.
    Erinn McGee, who teaches English Language Arts to third graders at John B. Whitsitt Elementary School, was named the overall MNPS Teacher of the Year. Along with other gifts, McGee will receive a complimentary night at the J.W. Marriott Nashville with free breakfast and parking.

    Teacher of the Year Finalists

    The other eight finalists for 2025-26 Teacher of the Year were:

    Elementary School Teachers

    Katie Traxler, Gateway Elementary

    Crisma Carter, Shwab Elementary

    Middle School Teachers

    Kevin Stevens, Head Middle

    Janiah Sandifer, Jere Baxter Middle

    Lisa Quinn, Meigs Middle

    High School Teachers

    Hank Cardwell, Glencliff High School

    John Skinner, Hume-Fogg High School

    Ellie Drennan, John Overton High School

    Support Employees of the Year:
    The district also celebrated its Support Employees of the Year:

    Kristopher Summa, Advocacy Coach,

    Dan Mills Elementary

    Kevin Boston, Paraprofessional,

    Goodlettsville Middle

    Jackie Taylor, Purchasing Manager, Procurement

    Principal of the Year

    Dr. Frederick Hewitt, principal of DuPont Tyler Middle School, was named the district’s overall Principal of the Year as well as Middle School Principal of the Year.

    MNPS also named a Principal of the Year for each of the other tiers:

    Cheryl Bowman, Shwab Elementary

    Dr. Michael Pratt,

    Stratford STEM Magnet High School

    The other finalists for Principal of the Year were:

    Elementary School Principals

    Chad Hedgepath, Cole Elementary

    Ashley Jackson, Gateway Elementary

    Middle School Principals

    Stephanie Adams, Apollo Middle

    Dr. Sharada Deaton, Wright Middle

    High School Principals

    Myra Taylor, East Nashville Magnet High School

    Myron Franklin, Johnson Alternative Learning Center

    As an extra show of appreciation, the district and event sponsors gave each Teacher of the Year recipient a “swag bag” containing an MNPS-branded computer backpack, an MNPS-branded Bluetooth speaker, an MNPS-branded journal book, and a special gift from Trevecca Nazarene University.

    The Frist Art Museum, the National Museum of African American Music, Hattie B’s, Chick Fil A, Cornerstone Financial, and Nashville Soccer Club also donated guest vouchers, merchandise, gift cards, special recognition at events, and other gifts for building-level and/or district-level winners.

    Teachers of the Year by Tier

    Elementary

    A .Z. Kelley Elementary: Samuel Cummins

    Alex Green Elementary: Dawn Swift

    Amqui K-8 School: Christian Williams

    Andrew Jackson Elementary: May Beasley

    Bellshire Elementary: Martha Littles

    Cambridge Early Learning Center: Patricia Plemmons

    Cane Ridge Elementary: Samantha Martinez

    Carter-Lawrence Elementary: Yolanda Cornelius

    Casa Azafrán Early Learning Center: Stephanie Kirby

    Chadwell Elementary: Kimberly Stevens

    Charlotte Park Elementary: Emily Whittemore

    Cockrill Elementary: Amber Walsh

    Cole Elementary: Carleen Stephenson

    Cora Howe School: Jacquelyn Day

    Crieve Hall Elementary: Amy Noon

    Cumberland Elementary: Braden Brown

    Dan Mills Elementary: Laura Judd

    Dodson Elementary: Heather Blankenship

    DuPont Elementary: Tracy Bates

    Eagle View Elementary: Antoinette Edmonds

    Eakin Elementary: Marvetta Smith

    Fall-Hamilton Elementary: Kelsey Rich Inniss

    Gateway Elementary: Katie Traxler

    Glencliff Elementary: Dianna Gutierrez

    Glendale Elementary: Fabiola Edwards

    Glengarry Elementary: Amanda Geile

    Glenview Elementary: Treniscia Murrell

    Goodlettsville Elementary: Tempest Covington

    Gower Elementary: Sarah Jones

    Granbery Elementary: Gretchen Campbell

    Harpeth Valley Elementary: Heather Light

    Harris-Hillman Special Education: Sally Tidball

    Hattie Cotton Elementary: Kate Rattner

    Haywood Elementary: Emily Pasko

    Henry C. Maxwell Elementary: Kendall Thompson

    Hermitage Elementary: Terria Holleman

    Hickman Elementary: Cathy Cambron

    Hull-Jackson Elementary: Shawn Blackwell

    Ida B. Wells Elementary: Merlene Barlow

    Inglewood Elementary: Anne-Thomas Donnelly

    Ivanetta H. Davis Early Learning Center: Carrie Koedyker

    J. E. Moss Elementary: Lyndsey Thomas

    Joelton Elementary: Misty Ethridge

    John B. Whitsitt Elementary: Erinn McGee

    Jones Elementary: Regina Duncan

    Julia Green Elementary: Shannon Meadows

    Lakeview Elementary: Pamela Hoffmeyer

    Lockeland Elementary: Emily Wall

    May Werthan Shayne Elementary: Angenetta Grimes

    McGavock Elementary: Elizabeth Herseth

    Mt. View Elementary: Brenda Carey

    Murrell at Glenn School: Jessica Moses

    Napier Elementary: Amy Holt

    Neely’s Bend K-8 School: Rebecca Harvey

    Norman Binkley Elementary: LaJuana Baltimore

    Old Center Elementary: Michelle Cobb

    Paragon Mills Elementary: Katherine Hernandez

    Park Avenue Elementary: Eric Trussell

    Pennington Elementary: Melanie Spence

    Percy Priest Elementary: Emily Cary

    Robert Churchwell Elementary: Melanie White

    Rosebank Elementary: Christine Coelho

    Ross Early Learning Center: Kristin Rama

    Ruby Major Elementary: Sijuwola Oyewumi

    Shwab Elementary: Crisma Carter

    Smith Springs Elementary: Chelsea Navarre

    Stanford Elementary: Susan McClain

    Stratton Elementary: Anethia Norris

    Sylvan Park Elementary: Kelly Bulbulkaya

    Thomas A. Edison Elementary: Denise Lancaster

    Tom Joy Elementary: Demetrius Thomas

    Tulip Grove Elementary: Melissa Foster

    Tusculum Elementary: Erin King

    Una Elementary: Vanessa Martin

    Warner Elementary: Ishaya Marsh

    Waverly-Belmont Elementary: Amy Gammenthaler

    Westmeade Elementary: Cynthia Kleinrock

    Middle School

    Antioch Middle: Jasmine Whitmire

    Apollo Middle: Ashley Lehenbauer

    Bellevue Middle: Ann Martin

    Croft Middle: Betty Dozier

    Donelson Middle: Stephen Kosch

    DuPont Hadley Middle: Ivy Franklin

    DuPont Tyler Middle: Donna Snow

    East Nashville Middle: Lori Jennings

    Goodlettsville Middle: Jaleesa Jackson

    H. G. Hill Middle: Courtney Antonello

    Haynes Middle: Kimberly Brown

    Head Middle: Kevin Stevens

    Isaac Litton Middle: Briana Higdon

    Isaiah T. Creswell Middle School of the Arts: Alison Foster

    Jere Baxter Middle: Janiah Sandifer

    John Early Middle: Carolyn Fitzgerald

    John F. Kennedy Middle: Samira Hardcastle

    John Trotwood Moore Middle: Alex Lute

    Johnson Alternative Learning Center: Janet King

    Madison Middle: Britanie Ferreras

    Margaret Allen Middle: Katrina Fernandez

    Martin Luther King Jr. School (Middle): Cami Townsel

    McMurray Middle: Jefferson Davis

    Meigs Middle: Lisa Quinn

    Moses McKissack Middle: Samantha Lowe

    Richard H. Dinkins Middle: Leeann White

    Rose Park Middle: Mia Johnson

    Stratford STEM Magnet School (Lower Campus): Sharisse Dye

    Thurgood Marshall Middle: Denzel Brown

    Two Rivers Middle: Hannah Tapp

    West End Middle: Benjamin Jenkins

    William Henry Oliver Middle: Shalanda Buchanan

    Wright Middle: Maikel Rodriguez

    High School

    Antioch High: Cynthia Thomas

    Cane Ridge High: Robert Clifton

    Early College High: Frances Baugh

    East Nashville Magnet High: Gloria Daniels

    Glencliff High: Hank Cardwell

    Hillsboro High: Lesa Banks

    Hume-Fogg High: John Skinner

    Hunters Lane High: Mercy Kasuku Aluoch

    James Lawson High: Kathryn Rosa

    John Overton High: Ellie Drennan

    Maplewood High: Chad Atkinson

    Martin Luther King Jr. School (High): Mackenzie Sample

    McGavock High: Shasta Lee

    MNPS Virtual School: Lillian Romero

    Nashville Big Picture High: Jada Frank

    Nashville School of the Arts: Angie Venable

    Pearl-Cohn High: Benjamin Pomerantz

    Stratford STEM Magnet School (Upper Campus): Quanita Adams

    The Academy at Hickory Hollow: Tamika Reed

    The Academy at Old Cockrill: Mary Cramb

    The Academy at Opry Mills: Carolina Gruber

    W. A. Bass Learning Center: Sonya Mansfield

    Whites Creek High: Kendall Billingslea

