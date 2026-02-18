MNPS celebrates it’s teachers and leaders

MNPS honored its very best teachers, principals, and support employees Monday night at a celebratory dinner with awards, photos, music, and gifts.

More than 130 building-level Teacher of the Year winners, along with Support Employee of the Year and Principal of the Year finalists, gathered at Music City Center with their family members, principals, and district leaders for the event.

Superintendent Dr. Adrienne Battle praised the award recipients for helping make Nashville’s public schools “not just places of learning, but places of hope, growth, and possibility.”

“Our honorees represent the excellence that lives across all of Metro Nashville Public Schools. You innovate, you inspire, and you push us forward,” Battle said. “What you do every day – fiercely and consistently – shapes the future of Nashville. You are building the next generation of creators, leaders, dreamers, and problem-solvers who will define what this city becomes.”

MNPS Teacher of the Year

Erinn McGee, who teaches English Language Arts to third graders at John B. Whitsitt Elementary School, was named the overall MNPS Teacher of the Year. Along with other gifts, McGee will receive a complimentary night at the J.W. Marriott Nashville with free breakfast and parking.

Teacher of the Year Finalists

The other eight finalists for 2025-26 Teacher of the Year were:

Elementary School Teachers

Katie Traxler, Gateway Elementary

Crisma Carter, Shwab Elementary

Middle School Teachers

Kevin Stevens, Head Middle

Janiah Sandifer, Jere Baxter Middle

Lisa Quinn, Meigs Middle

High School Teachers

Hank Cardwell, Glencliff High School

John Skinner, Hume-Fogg High School

Ellie Drennan, John Overton High School

Support Employees of the Year:

The district also celebrated its Support Employees of the Year:

Kristopher Summa, Advocacy Coach,

Dan Mills Elementary

Kevin Boston, Paraprofessional,

Goodlettsville Middle

Jackie Taylor, Purchasing Manager, Procurement

Principal of the Year

Dr. Frederick Hewitt, principal of DuPont Tyler Middle School, was named the district’s overall Principal of the Year as well as Middle School Principal of the Year.

MNPS also named a Principal of the Year for each of the other tiers:

Cheryl Bowman, Shwab Elementary

Dr. Michael Pratt,

Stratford STEM Magnet High School

The other finalists for Principal of the Year were:

Elementary School Principals

Chad Hedgepath, Cole Elementary

Ashley Jackson, Gateway Elementary

Middle School Principals

Stephanie Adams, Apollo Middle

Dr. Sharada Deaton, Wright Middle

High School Principals

Myra Taylor, East Nashville Magnet High School

Myron Franklin, Johnson Alternative Learning Center

As an extra show of appreciation, the district and event sponsors gave each Teacher of the Year recipient a “swag bag” containing an MNPS-branded computer backpack, an MNPS-branded Bluetooth speaker, an MNPS-branded journal book, and a special gift from Trevecca Nazarene University.

The Frist Art Museum, the National Museum of African American Music, Hattie B’s, Chick Fil A, Cornerstone Financial, and Nashville Soccer Club also donated guest vouchers, merchandise, gift cards, special recognition at events, and other gifts for building-level and/or district-level winners.

Teachers of the Year by Tier

Elementary

A .Z. Kelley Elementary: Samuel Cummins

Alex Green Elementary: Dawn Swift

Amqui K-8 School: Christian Williams

Andrew Jackson Elementary: May Beasley

Bellshire Elementary: Martha Littles

Cambridge Early Learning Center: Patricia Plemmons

Cane Ridge Elementary: Samantha Martinez

Carter-Lawrence Elementary: Yolanda Cornelius

Casa Azafrán Early Learning Center: Stephanie Kirby

Chadwell Elementary: Kimberly Stevens

Charlotte Park Elementary: Emily Whittemore

Cockrill Elementary: Amber Walsh

Cole Elementary: Carleen Stephenson

Cora Howe School: Jacquelyn Day

Crieve Hall Elementary: Amy Noon

Cumberland Elementary: Braden Brown

Dan Mills Elementary: Laura Judd

Dodson Elementary: Heather Blankenship

DuPont Elementary: Tracy Bates

Eagle View Elementary: Antoinette Edmonds

Eakin Elementary: Marvetta Smith

Fall-Hamilton Elementary: Kelsey Rich Inniss

Gateway Elementary: Katie Traxler

Glencliff Elementary: Dianna Gutierrez

Glendale Elementary: Fabiola Edwards

Glengarry Elementary: Amanda Geile

Glenview Elementary: Treniscia Murrell

Goodlettsville Elementary: Tempest Covington

Gower Elementary: Sarah Jones

Granbery Elementary: Gretchen Campbell

Harpeth Valley Elementary: Heather Light

Harris-Hillman Special Education: Sally Tidball

Hattie Cotton Elementary: Kate Rattner

Haywood Elementary: Emily Pasko

Henry C. Maxwell Elementary: Kendall Thompson

Hermitage Elementary: Terria Holleman

Hickman Elementary: Cathy Cambron

Hull-Jackson Elementary: Shawn Blackwell

Ida B. Wells Elementary: Merlene Barlow

Inglewood Elementary: Anne-Thomas Donnelly

Ivanetta H. Davis Early Learning Center: Carrie Koedyker

J. E. Moss Elementary: Lyndsey Thomas

Joelton Elementary: Misty Ethridge

John B. Whitsitt Elementary: Erinn McGee

Jones Elementary: Regina Duncan

Julia Green Elementary: Shannon Meadows

Lakeview Elementary: Pamela Hoffmeyer

Lockeland Elementary: Emily Wall

May Werthan Shayne Elementary: Angenetta Grimes

McGavock Elementary: Elizabeth Herseth

Mt. View Elementary: Brenda Carey

Murrell at Glenn School: Jessica Moses

Napier Elementary: Amy Holt

Neely’s Bend K-8 School: Rebecca Harvey

Norman Binkley Elementary: LaJuana Baltimore

Old Center Elementary: Michelle Cobb

Paragon Mills Elementary: Katherine Hernandez

Park Avenue Elementary: Eric Trussell

Pennington Elementary: Melanie Spence

Percy Priest Elementary: Emily Cary

Robert Churchwell Elementary: Melanie White

Rosebank Elementary: Christine Coelho

Ross Early Learning Center: Kristin Rama

Ruby Major Elementary: Sijuwola Oyewumi

Shwab Elementary: Crisma Carter

Smith Springs Elementary: Chelsea Navarre

Stanford Elementary: Susan McClain

Stratton Elementary: Anethia Norris

Sylvan Park Elementary: Kelly Bulbulkaya

Thomas A. Edison Elementary: Denise Lancaster

Tom Joy Elementary: Demetrius Thomas

Tulip Grove Elementary: Melissa Foster

Tusculum Elementary: Erin King

Una Elementary: Vanessa Martin

Warner Elementary: Ishaya Marsh

Waverly-Belmont Elementary: Amy Gammenthaler

Westmeade Elementary: Cynthia Kleinrock

Middle School



Antioch Middle: Jasmine Whitmire

Apollo Middle: Ashley Lehenbauer

Bellevue Middle: Ann Martin

Croft Middle: Betty Dozier

Donelson Middle: Stephen Kosch

DuPont Hadley Middle: Ivy Franklin

DuPont Tyler Middle: Donna Snow

East Nashville Middle: Lori Jennings

Goodlettsville Middle: Jaleesa Jackson

H. G. Hill Middle: Courtney Antonello

Haynes Middle: Kimberly Brown

Head Middle: Kevin Stevens

Isaac Litton Middle: Briana Higdon

Isaiah T. Creswell Middle School of the Arts: Alison Foster

Jere Baxter Middle: Janiah Sandifer

John Early Middle: Carolyn Fitzgerald

John F. Kennedy Middle: Samira Hardcastle

John Trotwood Moore Middle: Alex Lute

Johnson Alternative Learning Center: Janet King

Madison Middle: Britanie Ferreras

Margaret Allen Middle: Katrina Fernandez

Martin Luther King Jr. School (Middle): Cami Townsel

McMurray Middle: Jefferson Davis

Meigs Middle: Lisa Quinn

Moses McKissack Middle: Samantha Lowe

Richard H. Dinkins Middle: Leeann White

Rose Park Middle: Mia Johnson

Stratford STEM Magnet School (Lower Campus): Sharisse Dye

Thurgood Marshall Middle: Denzel Brown

Two Rivers Middle: Hannah Tapp

West End Middle: Benjamin Jenkins

William Henry Oliver Middle: Shalanda Buchanan

Wright Middle: Maikel Rodriguez

High School

Antioch High: Cynthia Thomas

Cane Ridge High: Robert Clifton

Early College High: Frances Baugh

East Nashville Magnet High: Gloria Daniels

Glencliff High: Hank Cardwell

Hillsboro High: Lesa Banks

Hume-Fogg High: John Skinner

Hunters Lane High: Mercy Kasuku Aluoch

James Lawson High: Kathryn Rosa

John Overton High: Ellie Drennan

Maplewood High: Chad Atkinson

Martin Luther King Jr. School (High): Mackenzie Sample

McGavock High: Shasta Lee

MNPS Virtual School: Lillian Romero

Nashville Big Picture High: Jada Frank

Nashville School of the Arts: Angie Venable

Pearl-Cohn High: Benjamin Pomerantz

Stratford STEM Magnet School (Upper Campus): Quanita Adams

The Academy at Hickory Hollow: Tamika Reed

The Academy at Old Cockrill: Mary Cramb

The Academy at Opry Mills: Carolina Gruber

W. A. Bass Learning Center: Sonya Mansfield

Whites Creek High: Kendall Billingslea