MNPS Director to Announce School Re-Opening Plan

Metro Nashville Public Schools Director Adrienne Battle will likely announce the district’s plan for reopening schools on Monday, the district announced Friday morning. As the spread of the coronavirus slows in Nashville, the district’s COVID-19 risk score dropped to a 6.7 out of 10 on Friday — the lowest the tracker has been since it was launched in November. If the score remains below 7 throughout the weekend, Director of Schools Adrienne Battle will announce a phase-in schedule by Monday afternoon to start bringing students back into the classroom for those parents who chose that option, according to a news release from the district.