MNPS Wins Prestigious Award for Work to Serve Diverse Student Populations

MNPS has been recognized by a national organization for its work to serve diverse student populations and drive strong academic outcomes in recent years.

The district has been selected as a 2025 Demonstration District by the National Alliance of Black School Educators (NABSE), which identifies exemplary K-12 schools and districts and works to share best practices and maximize teaching and learning.

NABSE recognizes Demonstration Districts that have shown high-impact, research-based practices; a districtwide culture grounded in inclusive excellence; strong family and community partnerships; data-driven results that accelerate growth and achievement; and leadership that inspires, empowers, and elevates at every level.

Superintendent Dr. Adrienne Battle and other district leaders accepted the award on December 13 after making a presentation at NABSE’s annual conference about the strategies and practices that have consistently driven strong MNPS student outcomes, including the district’s focus on knowing and supporting every student; the district leadership framework; the use of guaranteed, personalized, and applied experiences; the student success and opportunity roadmap; and more.

Dr. Battle also took part in a panel discussion at the conference on the importance of strong community partnerships.

“We’re proud and grateful to be honored by NABSE for our work to ensure that every student is known and our initiatives to help every student succeed,” Dr. Battle said. “I appreciate everyone in our schools and in the Support Hub who has worked so hard to make our students’ success possible. And we will keep working hard every day.”