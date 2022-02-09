Nashville (TN Tribune) — The Nashville-based One Media/Marketing Group (OMG) has signed a production deal with one of the world’s fastest-growing independent content creation companies, Propagate, to develop specific unscripted and scripted projects for film, television, and podcasts.

Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning media entrepreneur Ben Silverman and innovative entertainment executive, Howard T. Owens’ are the co-CEOs of the LA-based studio.

OMG is a media, marketing, branding, and development banner focused on entertainment designed to elevate brands interested in creating connectivity and relevance to culture.

“We’re focused on telling compelling stories through a new lens. We’re building a bridge to connect untapped talent to Hollywood’s industry leaders,” said Derrick Phillips, OMG President.

Phillips and One Media/Marketing Group cofounders L.A. Dodgers All-Star Mookie Betts, Cam Lewis, and Jeff Mason have partnered with producers from multiple genres, including reality, *drama and comedy, for projects to be developed in 2022 and are thrilled to be working with Propagate.

Known as a multitalented, fan-favorite, Betts said, “I am excited about the opportunity to partner with Propagate to not only create fresh, uplifting content but to also give opportunities to other aspiring creatives.”

The four Nashville natives – who met while working out at the local gym The Training Corner – formed One Media/Marketing Group in 2020, right before the COVID pandemic hit. “We saw this as an opportunity to leverage Mookie’s star power and industry relationships to open the door for people who haven’t traditionally had access,” explains Phillips. “We had a vision and made a plan. We are putting in the work to live out our dreams while making an impact on the culture.” Mason added, “I see no reason OMG should not be a billion-dollar company. We have had talent and drive, now we have opportunity.”

One Media/Marketing Group also has major network deals for multiple projects in the works that they are looking forward to announcing in the near future including a collaboration with the trio (Clint Gray, EJ Reed, and Derrick Moore) behind one of Nashville’s fastest-growing brands, Slim and Husky’s on an epic Docuseries.