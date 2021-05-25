More Vouchers On Offer For South Australian Travelers

ADELAIDE, Australia — South Australians fourth round of travel vouchers to help businesses hit by the Covid-19 pandemic will come up for grabs later this week.

The ballot for 50,000 vouchers’ Great State Vouchers” will open on May 28, providing AU$100 ($77.6) for accommodation in the Adelaide Central Business District and AU$50 ($38.8) for regional stays.

Special deals will also be offered for mid-week trips, from Sunday(s) to Thursday(s).

As per officials, the new ”mid-week stays” will attract visitors into the city from Sunday to Thursday, helping inject spending where it is needed most, and the new booking portal will mean consumers will be able to view availability and manage their booking all in the one place.

Following the success of the first two rounds of the Great State Voucher program, a third and fourth round of vouchers aims to stimulate visitor expenditure during the winter months further.

The Great State Experiences Vouchers offered up to AU$200 ($155.3) off participating hosted tours and experiences across South Australia, which have been hit hard by the downturn in international and interstate visitation.

More Great State Vouchers targeted to accommodation offer an AU$100 ($77.6) voucher to use at Adelaide city and North Adelaide accommodation (5000 or 5006 postcodes) or an AU$50 ($38.8) voucher for suburban and regional South Australia.

Premier Steven Marshall claims that the scheme would be a much-needed shot-in-the-arm for Central Business District hotels, pubs, clubs and restaurants, while also helping to create and sustain jobs across the state.

“These vouchers stimulate travel, they get South Australians and interstate visitors booking overnight stays in our great state, and they sustain and create jobs in our visitor economy,” he said.

“As we head into the winter months, this is even more important.”

To spread the word and create awareness, Marshall has tweeted about the program on his official Twitter handle.

“Save The Date for round four of the #GreatStateVoucher. The ballot for $100 & $50 vouchers at participating #Adelaide Central Business District & regional #SouthAustralia accommodation providers opens Fri May 28. Our hugely popular scheme will help create & sustain #SAjobs during the winter months,” read the tweet.

South Australian Tourism Commission (SATC) chief executive Rodney Harrex claims that the feedback from industry about the value of targeted stimulus programs “speaks for itself.”

“The Great State Vouchers inject visitors and dollars directly into South Australian businesses,” he said in a statement.

“They get people off the couch, booking an overnight stay or, as we’ve seen recently, a tour or experience.

“And they get people spending at cafes, restaurants, bars, wineries, and going to events.”

The ballot will run from May 28 until the afternoon of June 1, with the vouchers valid from June 2 to August 31.

