Motivated Bulldawgs Open GDFL Season Against the Georgia Cardinals

NASHVILLE (June 29. 2020)-The year 2020 started out with a bang as they went to Florida in January to get a monkey off their back by winning the NFA National Championship Palm Bowl. Some of the top players, including star running captain Keon Bohannon, decided to go out as a champion so he announced his retirement. Then in April, the heart and soul of the team defensive lineman AntJuan “Twan” Armstrong passed away suddenly. Bohannon and the others decided they wanted to come together one last time to win the elusive Gridiron Developmental Football League (GDFL) championship. The team has dedicated the season to Armstrong.

“It was a no brainer when Twan passed away for me to come back,” said Bohannon. He set the tone for our defense. We came together for one last ride for him. For me this is personal. We fell short two years in a row to Oklahoma. I am motivated for many reasons.”

The coronavirus has made things difficult for the season to start. Last week the Georgia Cardinals defeated the Clarksville Rattlers 20-14 to kick off the GDFL season. Running back Xavier Palmer led the way rushing for 182 yards on five carries. He also had a two-point conversion. The Cardinals will fly into Nashville to take on the Bulldawgs.

“They are big and fast and will be a challenge for us,” said Bulldawg head coach Dequinn Watford. “They have a game under their belt so that is yet another challenge. Our guys are chomping at the bit to hit someone though. We will be ready. Let the GDFL know that we are back.”

The game will be played on July 11 at a venue is to be determined. Kickoff is 7pm.