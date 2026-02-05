Mourning Dr. Frank Spencer Royal, Sr.

Via social media, Meharry Medical College announced the passing of Frank Spencer Royal Sr., M.D. ’68, Chairman Emeritus of Meharry’s Board of Trustees spanning 30 years.

During his time as Meharry’s Board Chair which ended in 2016, Dr. Royal led a transformative $127.5 million campaign to strengthen infrastructure and academic programs. He also served as Chairman of the Board and later president of the National Medical Association.

Dr. Royal and his wife, Pamela, were part of many meaningful philanthropic efforts, including the establishment of the Pamela and Frank S. Royal, Sr. Endowed Scholarship and the Royal Society at Meharry Medical College.

“I will always be indebted to Dr. Frank Royal Sr,” said Meharry President James E.K. Hildreth Sr. “He was a leader of a unique kind who was the board chair when I became president and I will always appreciate his leadership, advice and support. I am saddened by his loss, and his presence will be missed in the days ahead.

A physician, philanthropist, mentor, and civic leader, Dr. Royal’s impact extended far beyond Meharry. “He was an exceptional example of what a Meharrian should emulate,” said Robert Williams Jr. M.D. ’86.