MTSU Black History Month keynote Dana Frank tells crowd to ‘light a flame and make it bright’

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Seattle real estate mogul and author Dana Frank, keynote speaker for Middle Tennessee State University’s Black History Month, advised students to become a fire starter in life and think “REAL” when making business decisions.

It’s an acronym she developed that means: (R)esearch. (E)xpand your network. (A)mplify injustice. (L)everage relationships.

“I’m extremely passionate about the ability for anyone to change the narrative, despite what their circumstances may have dictated,” Frank told the crowd gathered Tuesday, Feb. 18, in Keathley University Center Theater. “I come from a long line of fire starters. … Fire starters understand they can change the narrative. … They are born with passion, drive and vision.”

Frank shared the story of her father, a budding drummer who left Detroit at age 18 and moved to Seattle “where he could thrive.” Musical talent ran in her family, with Frank mentioning the legacy of the late legendary record producer and composer Quincy Jones, who was Frank’s uncle.

Frank’s father worked hard to hone his skills and share his talents, eventually picking up gigs and supplementing his dream by working odd jobs until he bought his first house at 19. That purchase was the spark that set ablaze a career in real estate and a passion for social justice.

“Success comes before work in the dictionary,” said Frank, author of “Get Up and Get On It: A Black Entrepreneur’s Lessons on Creating Legacy and Wealth” and head of TD Frank Family Properties.

As a fire starter, there are “REAL” responsibilities that go into building a legacy, she said, referencing her acronym.

“Do your research,” said Frank, who doesn’t make financial decisions without planning. “Then expand your network, because that’s the most powerful tool I have in my treasure trove.”

Frank encouraged the audience to participate in activities, join clubs and groups, forge friendships and make connections with other businesspeople.

“Fire starters also amplify injustice. They speak out and protest the unfair so that the marginalized and those left out of the script will also get their share. Fire starters know better than to settle for less and follow the masses,” said Frank, who grew up picketing against racial injustices alongside her very vocal parents.

The final piece of the puzzle is to “leverage the relationships that you’ve made by expanding your network.”

“Take this from what I say today: become a fire starter. Stay a fire starter. You light a flame and make it bright,” Frank said.

More Black History Month events

The MTSU Office of Intercultural and Diversity Affairs’ will host two more Black History Month events.

Rounding out February’s activities is “A Night in Africa Fashion Show,” set for 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, in the Student Union Ballroom, with styling produced and presented by MTSU students.

MTSU assistant professor of social work Carmelita Dotson will be recognized as this year’s recipient of the prestigious John Pleas Faculty Award at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 27, in the Tennessee Room of the James Union Building, 516 Alma Mater Drive. The original Feb. 20 event was postponed due to inclement weather across the region.

For more information, contact Danielle Rochelle, director of MTSU’s Office of Intercultural and Diversity Affairs, at 615-898-5812 or danielle.rochelle@mtsu.edu.