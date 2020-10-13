MTSU Helps Tennessee STEAM Festival Bring Science to Life

MURFREESBORO Tenn. — MTSU is helping science, technology, engineering, art and math, or STEAM, come to life at more than 100 events and activities across the state during the fourth annual Tennessee STEAM Festival, taking place now through Oct. 18 all across Tennessee.

The festival was founded by the Discovery Center at Murfree Spring and incorporates outdoor and virtual events hosted by a wide range of museums, schools, community centers and other attractions. A complete listing of activities is available at TNsteam.org.

To watch video of MTSU senior Concrete Industry Management student Autumn Gates helping promote the festival, go to https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1022880174840587.

MTSU faculty and staff have a hand in six of the festival events, most of which had a virtual presence because of COVID-19 precautions.

Four remaining MTSU-led activities include:

• 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13 — “Mythbusting: Creativity Edition,” from MTSU and the Rutherford Arts Alliance, led by Lando Carter, assistant professor in the Education Assessment Learning and School Improvement unit. Quick peek: Creativity is for all of us. Creativity takes time and tinkering. Learn the truth about creativity.

• 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14 — “Bridges, Roads, Buildings and Pumpkins, from the MTSU School of Concrete and Construction Management and virtually, led by professor Heather Brown. Quick peek: Find out about new technology and materials being used in today’s construction … and make a concrete pumpkin for your Halloween décor.

• 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16 — “STEAM @ Home,” virtually from MTeach at MTSU, led by instructor Robin Bollman. Quick peek: Parents and children combine science, math and art in fun, interactive at-home activities.

• Noon Sunday, Oct. 18 — “The Look of Things Unseen: A Trans-Atlantic Visual Discussion About Submicroscopic Killers with Martin Kemp,” virtually from the Nashville Section of the American Chemical Society. Quick peek: How do scientists describe things that cannot be seen? Kemp, emeritus research professor in the history of art at Oxford University and world authority on imagery in art and science from the Renaissance to present day, will discuss the significance of things seen and unseen with molecular modeling expert and MTSU chemistry professor Preston MacDougall.