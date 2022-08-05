MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The latest edition of MTSU magazine kicks off the University’s celebration of the 50th anniversary of Murphy Center.

Stately and iconic Kirksey Old Main, one of the first buildings constructed on the MTSU campus 111 years ago, may be the most recognizable facility on campus. But, for many, 50-year-old Murphy Center is MTSU’s most sentimental spot.

From first kisses and first concerts to first days of college, Murphy Center may hold more memories than any other building at MTSU.

As “The Glass House” approaches its 50th birthday in December, efforts are under way to renovate it and ensure that it remains a vibrant part of campus life. As part of MTSU’s new Build Blue project, a $100 million-plus plan to upgrade athletics facilities, Murphy’s antiquated glass was recently replaced with an updated system that offers a better appearance and automatic dimming for glare control.

Future improvements include (at long last!) a dedicated, primary entrance to the arena, a main lobby, and a newly designed basketball floor.

Other stories in the current edition include:

An interview with President Sidney A. McPhee, who recently marked his 20th academic year leading the University, about the past, present, and future of MTSU;

A profile ofDiane Turnham, MTSU’s senior associate athletic director and senior women’s administrator, whose four-decade career in women’s collegiate athletics was profoundly impacted by the landmark Title IX legislation that turned 50 this year;

and Class Notes — updates on the status of MTSU alumni around the globe.

Printed copies of MTSU magazine are distributed twice annually to approximately 125,000 alumni readers. Additional copies of the alumni-and-friends publication are distributed to interested stakeholders. A web-only, flip version of the entire magazine is available here.