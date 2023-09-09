MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Blue Raider campus is in full semester swing in this September episode of “Out of the Blue,” the television magazine program of Middle Tennessee State University.

Host Andrew Oppmann explores how the MTSU Career Development Center opens doors for undergraduates with partners like Enterprise Rent-A-Car; introduces MT IMAGINE, a student-run animation studio in the Department of Media Arts; and chats with the new president of the MTSU Blue Zoo Student Section about her plans for the year.

Watch the full episode at https://youtu.be/ZFngKn-MSPw

Viewers will hear from:

• Beka Crocket, director of the Career Development Center, and Miranda Mitchell, talent acquisition manager for Enterprise Rent-A-Car, who discuss the center’s services to support students and relationships with companies like Enterprise to provide job opportunities.

• Rodrigo Gomez, associate professor in the Department of Media Arts, who discusses the new MT IMAGINE, a new student firm that allows students to take on animation projects for commercial clients.

• Bretlyn Warner, a leisure and sport management major from Tullahoma, Tennessee, and the new president of the Blue Zoo student pep section, who discusses her plans to increase student engagement at athletic events this year.



You can watch “Out of the Blue” anytime online on MTSU’s YouTube channel and on MTSU’s True Blue TV, airing on Murfreesboro cable Channel 9 daily at 6 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Central and on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV, as well as on NewsChannel5+ at 3:30 p.m. Sundays.



“Out of the Blue” also is available as iTunes and Google Play podcasts and on other cable outlets in Middle Tennessee, so check local listings. Enjoy previous editions of “Out of the Blue” here in our archives, too.

Governed by the Middle Tennessee State University Board of Trustees

MTSU is an equal opportunity, non-racially identifiable, educational institution that does not discriminate against individuals with disabilities.

Interview segments of the monthly “Out of the Blue” TV show are also released weekly as individual podcasts on Spotify. You can find them at https://spoti.fi/453hxg3.