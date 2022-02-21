NASHVILLE, TN (TN Tribune) – The Tennessee Human Rights Commission (THRC) Board Chair Robin Derryberry, has named Muriel Malone Nolen to serve in the capacity of interim executive director effective February 15, 2022.

Nolen joined THRC in April 2021 as the deputy director, and will continue to oversee the agency’s day-to-day operations.

In addition to directing the agency operations, Nolen will oversee enforcement and administration, policy and procedure development, case management, mediation, contract negotiations, agency budget, human resources, and staff development.

“In the coming weeks, the Commission’s Personnel Committee will review the job description and the core competencies for the position and will update any necessary changes prior to posting for the job possible candidates” said Derryberry.

Prior to joining THRC, Nolen served as an Assistant District Attorney General in Shelby County Tennessee for 18-years. Mrs. Nolen is a trial lawyer by trade and has worked for various governmental and non-profit agencies throughout Tennessee including, the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office, Memphis Area Legal Services, Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office, and Southwest Tennessee Community College. Mrs. Nolen received her Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. She received her Juris Doctorate from the University of Memphis.

The Commission’s role is to enforce the state’s anti-discrimination laws which prohibit discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodation based on race, creed, color, national origin, religion, sex, disability, age (40 and over in employment), familial status (housing only) and retaliation in employment, housing and public accommodations and coordinate compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. It is the mission of the Commission to safeguard individuals from discrimination through education and enforcement.