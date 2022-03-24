In honor of Women’s History Month, the Nashville Stars are bringing together a panel of
women’s voices on Tuesday, March 29 at 6:00 PM at the Nashville Library Auditorium. Our
Moderator, Kiona Sinks, will lead a discussion in sports, diversity, culture, and women’s impact on it all.
REGISTER HERE: starspanel.eventbrite.com
Women’s voices are essential in leading the way toward a more inclusive society. The Stars are teaming up with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and Barton Malow Builders to bring together a panel of women’s voices. Join us Tuesday, March 29 for a panel discussion on the impact women have in sports, diversity, and culture.
The entire focus of the panel is about women in sports, while supporting our efforts of bringing MLB to Nashville, and our focus on diversity. It will be a moderated discussion, led by Kiona Sinks, Community Engagement + Digital Strategy Manager of the Negro
Leagues Baseball Museum, that can go wherever it gets taken. All panelists are on Music City Baseball’s advisory boards as well. It is a free event, however Registration is needed to reserve a seat.
Details
When: Tuesday, March 29
What: Women’s Voices: A Panel on Sports, Diversity, and Bridging Gaps
Where: Nashville Downtown Library, Auditorium, 615 Church Street, Nashville, TN 37219
Time: Doors open at 5:30 PM, Event begins at 6:00 PM
Additional Speakers Include:
• Carolyn Waller, President, Black Chamber of Commerce
• Dannis Mitchell, National Director, Supplier Diversity & Workforce Inclusion, Barton
Malow Builders
• Rosalyn Carpenter, Senior Vice President, Chief Diversity, Equity, Inclusion &
Community Impact Officer, CommonSpirit Health
Click Here to Register
About Music City Baseball / Nashville Stars
At Music City Baseball, our mission overlaps with that of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, MO. We recognize the heroism of the Negro League Baseball players; we understand that They Played for Us.
That’s why Music City Baseball has formed a strong partnership with the Negro Leagues
Baseball Museum.
We believe in the mission of the Museum. We want to honor the Negro Leagues for its contributions to baseball and to American society. In turn, the Museum supports our mission and believes that Nashville can support a Major League Baseball franchise.
“This partnership allows us to share our baseball history,” Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum said. “The story of the Nashville Stars of the Negro Leagues is as much a civil rights story as a baseball story. The players had no idea they were making history. They just wanted to play ball. The NLBM endorses and supports the efforts of Music City Baseball to secure a Major League Baseball franchise.”