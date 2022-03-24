In honor of Women’s History Month, the Nashville Stars are bringing together a panel of

women’s voices on Tuesday, March 29 at 6:00 PM at the Nashville Library Auditorium. Our

Moderator, Kiona Sinks, will lead a discussion in sports, diversity, culture, and women’s impact on it all.

REGISTER HERE: starspanel.eventbrite.com

Women’s voices are essential in leading the way toward a more inclusive society. The Stars are teaming up with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and Barton Malow Builders to bring together a panel of women’s voices. Join us Tuesday, March 29 for a panel discussion on the impact women have in sports, diversity, and culture.



The entire focus of the panel is about women in sports, while supporting our efforts of bringing MLB to Nashville, and our focus on diversity. It will be a moderated discussion, led by Kiona Sinks, Community Engagement + Digital Strategy Manager of the Negro

Leagues Baseball Museum, that can go wherever it gets taken. All panelists are on Music City Baseball’s advisory boards as well. It is a free event, however Registration is needed to reserve a seat.

Details

When: Tuesday, March 29

What: Women’s Voices: A Panel on Sports, Diversity, and Bridging Gaps

Where: Nashville Downtown Library, Auditorium, 615 Church Street, Nashville, TN 37219

Time: Doors open at 5:30 PM, Event begins at 6:00 PM

Additional Speakers Include:

• Carolyn Waller, President, Black Chamber of Commerce

• Dannis Mitchell, National Director, Supplier Diversity & Workforce Inclusion, Barton

Malow Builders

• Rosalyn Carpenter, Senior Vice President, Chief Diversity, Equity, Inclusion &

Community Impact Officer, CommonSpirit Health



Click Here to Register

About Music City Baseball / Nashville Stars

At Music City Baseball, our mission overlaps with that of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, MO. We recognize the heroism of the Negro League Baseball players; we understand that They Played for Us.



That’s why Music City Baseball has formed a strong partnership with the Negro Leagues

Baseball Museum.

We believe in the mission of the Museum. We want to honor the Negro Leagues for its contributions to baseball and to American society. In turn, the Museum supports our mission and believes that Nashville can support a Major League Baseball franchise.



“This partnership allows us to share our baseball history,” Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum said. “The story of the Nashville Stars of the Negro Leagues is as much a civil rights story as a baseball story. The players had no idea they were making history. They just wanted to play ball. The NLBM endorses and supports the efforts of Music City Baseball to secure a Major League Baseball franchise.”