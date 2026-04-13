Music City High’ Premieres, Highlighting Impact of Arts in Nashville Public Schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Metro Nashville Public Schools is spotlighting the power of arts education with the debut of a new documentary series, Music City High: A Celebration of the Arts in Nashville Public Schools, with its first episode released today, April 13.

The three-part series, filmed by The Moving Picture Boys, offers a behind-the-scenes look at students and educators across the district’s visual and performing arts programs. Building on the success of the Emmy-winning Every Student Known, the series explores how creativity and artistic expression enhance academic learning while helping students develop confidence, identity, and a sense of belonging.

The first episode, “Band Camp,” premiered Monday evening on YouTube and follows the award-winning Cane Ridge Rhythmic Ravens Marching Band at Cane Ridge High School. Led by band director Johnny Croft, the episode captures two weeks of intensive summer training as students transform from individuals into a unified ensemble.

What begins with early challenges—uncertain steps and unpolished sound—evolves into a powerful display of teamwork and discipline, as freshmen become teammates and the band forms a tight-knit community.

“The arts are not an extra — they are essential,” said Adrienne Battle, superintendent of Metro Nashville Public Schools. “These films show what happens when learning is fueled by creativity and students are supported as whole people. This is what it looks like when we create space for students to grow, express themselves, and succeed.”

Future episodes will highlight additional student stories across the district. Episode two, “When the Blueberries Get Ripe,” centers on a Hume-Fogg High School student balancing art, athletics, and a family legacy in education. The final episode, “Behind the Magic,” follows students at Warner Arts Elementary as they bring an original musical to life.

“This series is about honoring the stories our students carry and the artistry they bring into our schools every day,” said Franklin Willis, director of visual and performing arts for the district and producer of the series. “When young people are given space to create, they begin to understand who they are and who they can become.”

New episodes of Music City High will be released weekly on Mondays and made available on YouTube, with support from the CMA Foundation and Notes for Education.

District leaders are encouraging the community to watch, share, and celebrate the students featured in the series, which highlights how arts education continues to shape the next generation of leaders in Nashville.