Fisk University AD Valencia Jordan named HBCU Athletic Conference Athletic Director of the Year

NASHVILLE — Fisk University Athletic Director Valencia Jordan has been named HBCU Athletic Conference Athletic Director of the Year, according to a social media announcement from the university.

“I am humbled to be honored by my peers to be voted the HBCU Athletic Conference AD of the Year,” Jordan said in a statement. “We have some outstanding leaders in the conference so I will cherish this. This is a shared award with our staff, coaches, student-athletes and the support of President Clark and her staff.”

Jordan was named director of athletics at Fisk on Oct. 6, 2023. During her first year, several Fisk athletic programs reached milestones, including the university’s volleyball team becoming the first in school history to play in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference championship game. The women’s basketball team also earned the first NAIA national tournament bid in program history.

Fisk athletes also earned several individual honors during the year. Men’s basketball player Jeremiah Armstead became the first member of an HBCU to win the Perry Wallace Most Courageous Award, while gymnast Morgan Price became the first gymnast from a historically Black college or university to win a national title.

Before joining Fisk, Jordan spent more than 20 years working in athletics at Tennessee State University, where she served in multiple leadership and coaching roles, including head women’s basketball coach, head volleyball coach and Title IX coordinator for athletics.