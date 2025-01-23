NAACP President Condemns Trump Administration’s Roll Back of DEI Programs

WASHINGTON – In a flurry of Executive Orders enacted on President Trump’s first day in office, the controversial Administration has chosen to roll back all federal programs promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion. The move represents a significant regression from the previous Administration’s approach to centering racial equity and remedying the systemic racism deeply entrenched in our nation’s governing practices.

NAACP President Derrick Johnson released the following statement condemning President Trump’s Executive Order Rolling Back DEI in the Federal Government:

“It is outrageous that the President is rolling back critical Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs. DEI programs help ensure that everyone can prosper. It’s clear that President Trump does not value equal opportunity.

His appalling executive order will only worsen America’s racial hierarchy and benefit the oligarch class. This executive order threatens public services that benefit all Americans; it’s an attempt to consolidate power and money to a few wealthy individuals. And poor and working-class people will pay the price.

This is all part of a calculated strategy to redefine the role of government, privatize essential public services, and further discrimination. Elections have consequences and it’s clear that this election has put a target on Black America’s back.”

The data makes it clear: organizations with diverse workforces have a strategic advantage over those who don’t. According to McKinsey, Companies in the top quartile for being ethnically and culturally diverse are 36% more profitable than those in the bottom quartile.

