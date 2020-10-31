NAACP to Host Election Coverage to Document Black Voter Experience Nov. 3rd

special election day coverage event on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, starting at 7 pm ET to bring forward timely, relevant, and authentic stories of the Black experience in critical cities and swing states from around the country. The NAACP will also host a Virtual National Town Hall on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 8 pm ET to review the outcome and impact of this pivotal election. WASHINGTON — The NAACP will present aevent on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, starting at 7 pm ET to bring forward timely, relevant, and authentic stories of the Black experience in critical cities and swing states from around the country. The NAACP will also host a Virtual National Town Hall on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 8 pm ET to review the outcome and impact of this pivotal election.

Over two days, political analysts, pollsters, regional correspondents, concerned citizens, elected officials, and celebrity guests will join Award-winning journalist Ed Gordon for insights and analysis. The event will engage Black Americans and be live-streamed on NAACP, Ed Gordon Media platforms, and several streaming platforms.

“In one of the most critical election years, the NAACP is taking the lead to ensure our narratives, perspectives, and votes are documented and counted,” said Derrick Johnson, president and CEO, NAACP. “As we know, voter suppression and intimidation are rampant and pose a significant threat to our civic participation. This two-day election coverage special will allow us to actively call these tactics out in real-time as Black Americans head to the polls.”

“We need a space that speaks directly to our concerns, a space that is a bit more authentic than what we normally see on cable and broadcast. We will provide that with this special coverage,” Gordon says.