Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–The Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (NAHCC) is proud to announce the first DEALE session and selected class participants for its inaugural class on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 8 am (CT). NAHCC’s Digital Empowerment and Acceleration for the [email protected] Entrepreneur program (DEALE) seeks to help small, Hispanic/minority owned companies perform better in the digital world with the objective of increasing their sales, improving their relationship with the client and facilitating the administration of their company and work team. Participants will learn from experts and guest presenters about: Influencer Marketing

Business analytics

Facebook strategy

Google for business

Quickbooks

Growth plan DEALE’s sessions for selected participants will take place every Monday from 8 am to 10 am at the Nashville Entrepreneur Center beginning August 9 through September 20. Each attendee will also be provided with a laptop computer for class use, practice and digital tools training. The following businesses have been selected to participate in DEALE* (Phase I): Laura Correa, Salon Yescas

Noelia Chinchilla, Olive Plates Antique Boutique Rental & Catering LLC.

Cristy Cordoba, Estilo’s Salon & Barber Shop

Juan Oliva, Olive Plates Antique Boutique Rental & Catering LLC.

Ingrid Ortiz, Janas Corner

Dalila Preza, Diva’s Beauty Supply

Sergio Preza, Diva’s Beauty Supply

Ana Mirian Recinos, Pupuseria Salvadorena

Jary Ramirez, Janas Corner

Ruth Rico , Delicias Colombiana RR

Perla Salas, Perla Salas Beauty Salon/ Perlitas Fashion

Olga Soto, Olga’s Cake

Roxanne Velazquez, 7 Mares Mexican Seafood Bar & Grill Guest presenters for week #1: Priscilla Castro, Digital Creator and Strategist

Clemencia Enriquez, Entrepreneur / Clemen Enriquez Hair Salon

Pilar Guzman, Founder/Owner, Half Moon Empanadas

Olivia Marla Michael, Award Winning Multi-media Journalist

Miguel Villanueva, Publicist / Influencer *A strict social distancing protocol will be followed and PPE/masks will be provided and required at all times. Rapid COVID-19 tests kits will be available. NAHCC’s programs are made possible thanks to the support of members, corporate sponsors and community partners. Want to learn more about our organization? Please email us at [email protected] com or call 615-216-5737