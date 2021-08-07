NAHCC’s Digital Empowerment and Acceleration for the [email protected]
Entrepreneur program (DEALE) seeks to help small, Hispanic/minority owned companies perform better in the digital world with the objective of increasing their sales, improving their relationship with the client and facilitating the administration of their company and work team.
Participants will learn from experts and guest presenters about:
- Influencer Marketing
- Business analytics
- Facebook strategy
- Google for business
- Quickbooks
- Growth plan
DEALE’s
sessions for selected participants will take place every Monday from 8 am to 10 am at the Nashville Entrepreneur Center
beginning August 9 through September 20. Each attendee will also be provided with a laptop computer for class use, practice and digital tools training.
The following businesses have been selected to participate in DEALE* (Phase I):
- Laura Correa, Salon Yescas
- Noelia Chinchilla, Olive Plates Antique Boutique Rental & Catering LLC.
- Cristy Cordoba, Estilo’s Salon & Barber Shop
- Juan Oliva, Olive Plates Antique Boutique Rental & Catering LLC.
- Ingrid Ortiz, Janas Corner
- Dalila Preza, Diva’s Beauty Supply
- Sergio Preza, Diva’s Beauty Supply
- Ana Mirian Recinos, Pupuseria Salvadorena
- Jary Ramirez, Janas Corner
- Ruth Rico , Delicias Colombiana RR
- Perla Salas, Perla Salas Beauty Salon/ Perlitas Fashion
- Olga Soto, Olga’s Cake
- Roxanne Velazquez, 7 Mares Mexican Seafood Bar & Grill
Guest presenters for week #1:
- Priscilla Castro, Digital Creator and Strategist
- Clemencia Enriquez, Entrepreneur / Clemen Enriquez Hair Salon
- Pilar Guzman, Founder/Owner, Half Moon Empanadas
- Olivia Marla Michael, Award Winning Multi-media Journalist
- Miguel Villanueva, Publicist / Influencer
*A strict social distancing protocol will be followed and PPE/masks will be provided and required at all times. Rapid COVID-19 tests kits will be available.
NAHCC’s programs are made possible thanks to the support of members, corporate sponsors and community partners.
Want to learn more about our organization? Please email us at [email protected]com
or call 615-216-5737