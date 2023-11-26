The Metro Historical Commission, will hold a public gathering at First Baptist Church, Capitol Hill on Thursday, December 14th from 5:00-7:00pm,to present findings from the two-year-long Nashville Civil Rights Movement Documentation Project. The project documented over 120 historic buildings and places associated with the local movement through field survey and public engagement via an online survey and interviews with veterans of the Nashville Student Movement. This work was funded in part by an African American Civil Rights grant from the Historic Preservation Fund, administered by the National Park Service, Department of the Interior.

Attendees of the public gathering will learn more about the Nashville Civil Rights Documentation Project and can provide feedback on the places, people, and stories that should be documented. The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided, and free parking is available at the church and in the adjacent state employee lot. The core part of the program will begin at 5:30pm and will include remarks from Rev. Kelly Miller Smith, Jr., Linda Wynn (Tennessee Historical Commission), and other speakers, followed by a presentation from Natalie Bell and Robbie D. Jones from Richard Grubb & Associates.

If you haven’t already done so, you can complete our short online survey about the project here. Please send questions or comments to nashville@rgaincorporated.com.