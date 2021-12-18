Nashville, TN (TN Tribune) – Nashville Emerging Leaders (NEL), the city’s first and most prestigious leadership program of its kind, has announced its Class of 2022. The group includes 30 of the top professionals from public, private, and entrepreneurial sectors representing industries including education, healthcare, nonprofit, communications and more.
“With Nashville’s rapid growth and transformation in recent years, it’s more important than ever to identify and develop the next wave of leaders who will shape our city’s future,” said Eric S. Deems, Board Chairman of NEL. “I’m excited to welcome this year’s class into the NEL family and look forward to being part of their journey as we impact the future of Nashville together.”
The 11-week personal and professional leadership training program brings together the top minds for interactive exercises, issue exploration, self-assessments, community participation, group projects and in-depth discussions with Middle Tennessee’s top community and business leaders.
The members of the NEL Class of 2022 are:
- Alaire Brown, Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development
- Alice Hudson Pell, TennGreen Land Conservancy
- Angela Chan, Schneider Electric and Hackathons International
- Ann Dee McClane, Andrew Jackson Foundation
- Anna Lea Cothron, Division of Tenncare
- Brittany Middlebrooks, KIPP Nashville
- Chanel Lake, Office of Mayor John Cooper
- Cheyenne Peter, Conexión Américas
- Clark Buckner, Cofounder & Partner of Relationary Marketing
- Colin Ferguson, Dickinson Wright PLLC
- Corey Alexander, Ross Behavioral Group
- Courtney Hissa, HCA Healthcare
- Erin Day Malone-Smolla, Bradley
- Ertha E Luma
- Haley Zapolski, Nashville Software School
- Hillary Prim, FINN Partners
- Holly Fletcher, Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Imani Copeland, United Health Care
- Jafar Ware, Town of Nolensville
- Kasey Cleckler, Cape + Anchor
- Kayla Rowser Tazik, Rejoice School of Ballet
- Kelly Blankenship, GOAL Collective
- Kevin Coffey, Country Music Association
- Marina Mamazova, UBS
- Melissa Poole, HORNE
- Natalie M. Flammia, Nashville Public Library
- Nate West, FINN Partners
- Nathaniel Peete, Cafe Coco/Cocos Italian and Cafe
- Rochelle Carpenter, Nashville Department of Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure
- Sam Warlick, Greenlight Media Strategies
For more information on NEL and to apply for future programs, visit nashvilleemergingleaders.com.