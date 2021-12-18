



Nashville, TN (TN Tribune) – Nashville Emerging Leaders (NEL), the city’s first and most prestigious leadership program of its kind, has announced its Class of 2022. The group includes 30 of the top professionals from public, private, and entrepreneurial sectors representing industries including education, healthcare, nonprofit, communications and more.

“With Nashville’s rapid growth and transformation in recent years, it’s more important than ever to identify and develop the next wave of leaders who will shape our city’s future,” said Eric S. Deems, Board Chairman of NEL. “I’m excited to welcome this year’s class into the NEL family and look forward to being part of their journey as we impact the future of Nashville together.”

The 11-week personal and professional leadership training program brings together the top minds for interactive exercises, issue exploration, self-assessments, community participation, group projects and in-depth discussions with Middle Tennessee’s top community and business leaders.



The members of the NEL Class of 2022 are:

Alaire Brown, Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development

Alice Hudson Pell, TennGreen Land Conservancy

Angela Chan, Schneider Electric and Hackathons International

Ann Dee McClane, Andrew Jackson Foundation

Anna Lea Cothron, Division of Tenncare

Brittany Middlebrooks, KIPP Nashville

Chanel Lake, Office of Mayor John Cooper

Cheyenne Peter, Conexión Américas

Clark Buckner, Cofounder & Partner of Relationary Marketing

Colin Ferguson, Dickinson Wright PLLC

Corey Alexander, Ross Behavioral Group

Courtney Hissa, HCA Healthcare

Erin Day Malone-Smolla, Bradley

Ertha E Luma

Haley Zapolski, Nashville Software School

Hillary Prim, FINN Partners

Holly Fletcher, Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Imani Copeland, United Health Care

Jafar Ware, Town of Nolensville

Kasey Cleckler, Cape + Anchor

Kayla Rowser Tazik, Rejoice School of Ballet

Kelly Blankenship, GOAL Collective

Kevin Coffey, Country Music Association

Marina Mamazova, UBS

Melissa Poole, HORNE

Natalie M. Flammia, Nashville Public Library

Nate West, FINN Partners

Nathaniel Peete, Cafe Coco/Cocos Italian and Cafe

Rochelle Carpenter, Nashville Department of Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure

Sam Warlick, Greenlight Media Strategies

For more information on NEL and to apply for future programs, visit nashvilleemergingleaders.com.