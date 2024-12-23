Nashville International Airport Upgrades High-Speed Wi-Fi

Nashville, Tenn. – Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) is excited to announce a major upgrade to its free terminal Wi-Fi service, set to enhance the travel experience for all passengers. Starting December 19, 2024, BNA will launch a new, high-speed Wi-Fi system that is up to 20 times faster – offering download speeds of up to 100 MBPS.

“We are excited to unveil these significant upgrades to our Wi-Fi services at BNA,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority. “This enhancement is a testament to our commitment to delivering an exceptional travel experience. By providing faster, more reliable internet access, we’re ensuring that our passengers can stay connected effortlessly—whether they’re catching up on work, staying in touch with loved ones, or planning the next part of their journey.”

The new and improved Wi-Fi service not only promises faster internet access but also introduces a more convenient connection process. Passengers will no longer need to watch a brief video to get online; instead, they will be asked to complete a short survey. This streamlined approach will make it easier for travelers to stay connected with minimal interruptions.

Additionally, once passengers connect to the new Wi-Fi network, they will remain connected throughout their time at the airport. The system will eliminate the need for continuous reconnections, providing a more seamless and hassle-free browsing experience.