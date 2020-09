Nashville, Tenn.-A new Nashville mural honoring the legacy of Chadwick Boseman is generating buzz from fans around the country who are excited to have a place to pay tribute to the late Black Panther star.

Nashville artist Charles Key painted the mural located in South Nashville at 155 Lafayette Street.

The mural features Boseman in his iconic role as Black Panther. Boseman died August 28 after a battle with colon cancer. He was 43.