Nashville SC Hits the Road This Weekend

By Ron Wynn

NASHVILLE, TN — As Nashville SC prepares for its first road game this weekend, they hope to build off the momentum earned from finally getting a victory. After three disappointing draws, two of them against either expansion teams or clubs they were favored to beat, Nashville SC turned in a solid performance against a previously undefeated team. Their 2-0 win over the New England Revolution improved their record to 1-0-3, ad got them their first three-point result of the MLS season. The Revolution are 2-1-1. While Nashville SC hoped to get at least nine and possibly 12 points from the four game home stand, they ended with six.

Nashville also benefited from some lineup insertions and position changes. One of those saw Alex Muyi switched from the right side to the left side, with the result being his first goal of the season. The same was true for CJ Sapong, also getting his initial start as a center forward after being a substitute entry in the previous three games. Nashville SC got off to a fast start for a change, and also controlled the pace for much of the game while getting 16 shots on goal.

A key loss was midfielder Hany Mukhtar, who missed the game with a hamstring injury. Nashville head coach Gary Smith went to a two-striker formation to adjust the offensive flow in his absence. Nashville was also without winger Handwalla Bwana, and forwards Abu Danladi and Daniel Rios. They got a fine game in goal from Joe Willis, though he didn’t have many tough chances. Willis kept New England off the scoreboard early with a save on a shot by Amor Traustason at the three minute mark. It would be over 60 minutes before the Revolution got any more scoring chances.

Nashville SC heads out Saturday for a match against Real Salt Lake, who has opened the season winning two of their first three matches. They return to Nissan Stadium against Austin PC May 23.