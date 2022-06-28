NASHVILLE, TENN. (TN Tribune) – Beginning this summer, local entrepreneurs have a new way to spread the word about their businesses as the Nashville chapter of SCORE, a nonprofit dedicated to helping small businesses get off the ground, launches their rebranded show, SCORE Connect, on News Channel 5+ with a new host, new set and new format interviewing business owners and resources from around Middle Tennessee.

Anna-Vija McClain, founder and CEO of Nashville-based Piccolo Solutions, has been named host of the revitalized segment. As a longtime volunteer with SCORE, McClain says getting the Connect show on the air at News Channel 5+ has been a passion project since the pandemic halted production in 2020.

“The progress of ‘Connect’ has been years in the making. We also received grant funding from SCORE National to create a podcast series that will accompany the new show, giving us another avenue to showcase our local business community,” McClain said. “Especially after the last few years, it’s so important to support local business.”

Lisa O’Dell, certified mentor and Chair for SCORE Nashville, says the chapter made a multitude of changes during COVID-19 to continue helping entrepreneurs when they needed it the most.

“We believe education is key to success, so we quickly worked to shift our one-on-one mentoring programs and interactive workshops online with a focus on relevant topics like PPP loans,” O’Dell said. “We’re excited to partner with News Channel 5+ to use SCORE Connect to shine a light on Middle Tennessee’s entrepreneurs.”

SCORE Connect airs on weekly on News Channel 5+ with episodes also available on www.newschannel5.com/plus/score-connect.

About SCORE Nashville

SCORE, the nation’s largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors, is dedicated to helping small businesses get off the ground, grow and achieve their goals. The Nashville SCORE chapter provides business mentoring services and educational workshops to entrepreneurs and business owners located in the 30 counties comprising middle Tennessee. Learn more about upcoming events and get involved at nashville.score.org.