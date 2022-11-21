NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville State Community College’s Nursing program has a new director. Elizabeth Youngblood, RN, WHNP, BC, CNE, Ed.D., is leading the highly-respected associate degree-level program.

“I am exceptionally proud to say that Nashville State Community College Nursing is a highly-regarded program, having educated leaders in the field for years, with expert instructors who have years of clinical experience and a vast network,” said Nashville State’s Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Carol Rothstein. “Beth has a tremendous amount of experience in academia and on the clinical side, which will serve the program well as it continues to maintain its level of excellence and possibly expand.”

The director of Nursing provides leadership and coordinates the educational, administrative, and financial affairs within the program, while creating an environment that supports faculty in producing continuous improvement and ensuring programs are high quality, and relevant to student’s goals and ensuring student success.

“Healthcare is a critical service in our daily life,” said Youngblood. “I am honored to lead and be part of a high-performing team that produces successful program outcomes and leaders in clinical settings.”

Youngblood brings a blend of academic and clinical experience to her new role.

A registered nurse with certifications as a women’s health nurse practitioner, nurse educator, and basic cardiac life support, Youngblood worked at Lipscomb University School of Nursing, Belmont University School of Nursing, Columbia State Community College, and Vanderbilt University School of Nursing. Some of her clinical experience includes time at Brentwood Primary Care, Staggs and Burch, Tennessee Obstetrics and Gynecology, and Maury Regional Hospital.

Youngblood earned an Associate of Science in Nursing and Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Belmont University, Master of Science in Nursing from Vanderbilt University School of Nursing, and a Doctorate in Professional Practice from Trevecca Nazarene University.

Nashville State’s Nursing Associate of Applied Science degree program has an NCLEX licensure exam six-year average pass rate of 97% and a job placement rate of 99.5%. The program has full approval status by the Tennessee Board of Nursing and is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).