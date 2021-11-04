Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–Travelers, get ready for a new shopping experience at Nashville International Airport (BNA). Nashville Threads brings a curated selection of unique gifts and wearables designed by local and regional minority artists, artisans, and music industry talent exclusively for airport patrons. Many items are available solely at this new upscale gift shop in Concourse C.

The airport shop is a dream come true for owners Jamie and Karen Anderson-Isabel of Nashville. They set their sights on BNA’s reimagined concessions program in 2019 and partnered with HMSHost and Stellar Partners, master concessionaires, which now operate five news and gift shops at the airport. Today, the couple celebrates the opening of their wholly owned subsidiary, Nashville Threads – a concept they plan to take to other U.S. airports.

“We believe Nashville Threads will take the passenger experience to new heights,” said Jamie Isabel. “Each step of the way, we have learned to walk before we run as entrepreneurs, business owners, and as one of the first licensed trademarked African American airport retail shops in the industry, and an Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise. We have taken bold, measurable steps that have made this day possible.”

“This is another exciting step in our journey in Nashville,” added Karen Anderson-Isabel, CEO of Nashville Threads. “With this original concept, we want to surprise and delight tourists and seasoned fliers alike with offerings straight from the heart of Nashville and Tennessee.”

The Isabels are well known and active in the community. Jamie Isabel served with the Nashville Metropolitan City Council from 2003-07. They also founded Dalmatian Creative Agency, Inc., their full-service promotional products company, more than 20 years ago. Their new gift shop at BNA specializes in local and regional goods, ranging from T-shirts and apparel showcasing works of area artists, locally distilled liquors, specialty foods, and up-and-coming products.

“Nashville Threads is a vibrant new addition that will thrill passengers with its Nashville and Tennessee merchandise,” said Doug Kreulen, Nashville International Airport president and CEO. “We’re proud to welcome Nashville Threads as another Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise, and we congratulate Jamie Isabel and Karen Anderson-Isabel on another new venture at BNA. This store and their owners reflect the best of our city and state.”

Nashville Threads joins several new shops that have opened recently at the airport, including James Avery, West End News, True to Tennessee, and District News.

“First, I want to extend our warmest congratulations to Jamie and Karen on their exciting new venture,” said Matt Jennings, vice president of Fraport Tennessee. “Their vision for Nashville Threads is what the new concessions program at BNA is all about, celebrating local brands and products for travelers to discover and experience firsthand.”