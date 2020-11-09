Nashville Tree Foundation Receives $50k from Bank of America to Increase Planting in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nashville Tree Foundation has been awarded a $50,000 gift from Bank of America, in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, to increase tree planting efforts in North Nashville.

This gift will allow Nashville Tree Foundation to plant 225 trees, and distribute an additional 100, across Nashville’s 37208-zip neighborhood. Planting day kicked off on Saturday, October 17,

“This is incredible news for Nashville Tree Foundation, as well as for the city of Nashville,” said Andrew Bell, Executive Director of Nashville Tree Foundation. “Bank of America’s generous gift will drastically increase the canopy cover of Nashville’s 37208-zip neighborhood and bring much-needed and long-overdue tree equity to North Nashville’s residents.”

Nashville Tree Foundation was one of four non-profits nationally to receive Bank of America’s gift. Nashville Tree Foundation was chosen because of its commitment towards driving green infastructure projects, expanding tree equity, and increasing resiliency in urban communities most vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

Increased tree canopy cover has been linked to cooler temperatures, improved air and water quality, effective stormwater control, and better health outcomes. Currently, North Nashville’s 37208-zip has a less than 25 percent canopy cover, 10 percent less than Nashville’s target canopy cover of 35+percent, making it one of the lowest in the city. By planting and distributing 325 trees across 37208-zip’s schools, parks, and residences Nashville Tree Foundation will dramatically increase the canopy cover of North Nashville and bring the neighborhood’s canopy cover closer to the standard of other Nashville neighborhoods.

“Middle Tennessee, like the rest of the world, has been hit particularly hard in 2020 – starting with the March 3rd tornadoes,” said Tyson Moore, Bank of America Nashville Market President. “That is why we’re supporting the work of the Nashville Tree Foundation to plant trees to restore communities devastated by the tornadoes, while also helping to tackle climate change and improve the environment in our highest need zip codes.

The planted trees in North Nashville will help divert stormwater from the Cumberland River, restore communities following the devastating March 2020 tornado, and provide environmental science opportunities for local students.

In addition to Nashville Tree Foundation, Bank of America announced gifts recipients in St. Louis, MO, Durham, N.C., and Cleveland, Ohio.

For more information about Nashville Tree Foundation, and how you can help with our North Nashville tree planting efforts, please visit https://www.nashvilletreefoundation.org/.

