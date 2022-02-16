

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–After traveling the world, retiring from the Air Force, Kevin Howard knew he wanted to start his own business. However, it wasn’t until the renewable energy company where he worked faced reorganization, that he found his chance to go for it. Kevin heard about Amazon’s Delivery Service Partner (DSP) opportunities and quickly applied.

“I was thrilled when I learned that I was selected and could remain in Nashville,” Kevin says. Along with his wife the two started Know How Logistics in September 2020.

While many businesses scaled back during the pandemic, Kevin scaled up. The company now employs 90 people whom all started as drivers. “This is more than a business, it’s about pouring into people,” he says. “We believe in family and we invest a lot of energy. I really enjoy watching my team learn and grow. It feels good to have people happy to come to work. We’re doing life with people.”

Kevin’s entrepreneurial story is an example of how Amazon has been successful in its local partnerships. Amazon’s DSP program values diversity—with individuals varying in race, gender and career backgrounds. The program not only delivers packages, it helps deliver dreams for entrepreneurs like Kevin.

What is the delivery service partner program?

With low startup costs, built-in demand, and access to Amazon’s technology and logistics experience, the Delivery Service Partner Program is an opportunity for hands-on leaders who are passionate

about hiring and coaching great teams to build and grow a successful package delivery business.



Commitment to Diversity

Amazon is proud to announce a Diversity Grant to help reduce the barriers to entry for Black, Latinx, and Native American entrepreneurs—a $1 million commitment toward funding startup costs, offering $10,000 for each qualified candidate to build their own businesses in the U.S. With the launch of this grant program, Amazon is investing in building a future for diverse business owners to serve their communities.