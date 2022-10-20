NASHVILLE – Two WeGo Public Transit bus operators and two mechanics received honors for their performances in the state championship roadeo competition held during the Tennessee Public Transportation Association (TPTA) Annual Conference on Wednesday, October 19 in Franklin.

Earl Rhodes, safety manger, was named Urban Support Employee of the Year. Additional winners announced during the awards banquet at Franklin Marriott Cool Springs are:

Pedro Ochoa: 1st place Bus Maintenance

Troy Willis: 2nd place Bus Maintenance

Mark Johnson: 1st place 30-foot Bus Division

Scott Wallace: 2nd place Cutaway Van Division

The roadeo is a competition among the best operators and mechanics from transit agencies across Tennessee. Competitors traverse driving courses and mechanical issues that test the skill, knowledge, expedience, and safety of those who operate and maintain our vehicles for the public.