Nashville’s Housing Agency Opens Short Window for Affordable Housing Waiting List Starting Nov. 17th

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) is opening waiting lists for CWA Plaza Apartments I and II on a first-come, first-served basis in this month. Anyone currently on the waiting list for CWA Plaza Apartments will need to reapply.

New in 2020, MDHA is creating two separate waiting lists for CWA Plaza Apartments I and CWA Plaza Apartments II.

The waiting list for CWA Plaza Apartments I will be open from noon Nov. 17 until 3 p.m. Nov. 20, 2020. CWA Plaza Apartments I features two- and three-bedroom apartments.

The waiting list for CWA Plaza Apartments II will be open from noon Nov. 19 until 3 p.m. Nov. 23, 2020. CWA Plaza Apartments II features two-bedroom apartments.

Applicants interested in both CWA Plaza Apartments I and CWA Plaza Apartments II will need to fill out two online applications.

Applications will be accepted online only and can be submitted 24 hours a day during the open application period at www.nashville-mdha.org (click on the button that says Apply for Affordable Housing).

The application is simple and takes less than 10 minutes to complete. Applicants will need to register a new username and password and have a valid email address. Once an application is submitted, applicants will receive an email confirming that the application was submitted successfully.

Applicants interested in CWA Plaza Apartments I and CWA Plaza Apartments II who are in need of assistance may call the management office at 615-254-5576 (choose option 3 when prompted) between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. during the two open application periods. Assistance will be limited to calls in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) does not discriminate on the basis of age, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, color, national origin, religion, disability or any other legally protected status in admission to, access to, or operations of its programs, services, or activities. For assistance with language interpretation or other accommodation or service, call 615-252-8469. For TDD services, call 615-252-8599.