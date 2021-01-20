Nashville’s Most Prominent Entrepreneurs Tell Their Stories in New Podcast

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – The Nashville Entrepreneur Center (NEC), a non-profit dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs and local businesses, has announced the launch of Circle Back – a new podcast featuring Nashville’s most exceptional and successful entrepreneurs. The 8-episode series allows these influential leaders to “circle back” to the key moments that defined their entrepreneurial paths while offering advice to the local those who are currently on the entrepreneurial journey.

The podcast’s trailer available here, features a series of soundbites, providing listeners a chance to hear what is to come this season. Entrepreneurs like Darrell Freeman, founder of technology firm Zycron, tease aspects of their stories including the unique places they built their companies. For Freeman, this looked like renting a $150 a month office that “had one window — it was the size of a closet,” he said. “I went back to visit that office about five years ago, and it is now a closet.”

The show’s first episode, featuring former Tennessee Governor Phil Bredesen, will premiere on January 19. Gov. Bredesen will discuss how he made the decision to leave a secure job and launch his company, as well as key takeaways from his entrepreneurial journey that will benefit any leader.

“Circle Back will showcase the undeniable entrepreneurial DNA within Nashville, one of the best cities in the country to successfully start and grow a business,” said Jane Allen, CEO of the NEC. “We hope the powerful stories of these successful business owners, those who helped to build our city, will inspire others who are navigating their own journeys of entrepreneurship.”

Over the course of season one, featured guests will discuss their own experiences and detail how they brought innovative solutions to life. For the next three months, listeners can expect to hear from a variety of guests who represent countless industries including Former Governor of Tennessee Phil Bredesen, Founder of 247Sports Shannon Terry and Founder of C3 Consulting Beth Chase, among others.

Circle Back is recorded and produced in the Chase Studio, the NEC’s newest on-site production space made possible entirely by community support. This new space allows creators the opportunity to craft world-class audio and visual content and share their own stories of growth, community, inspiration and perseverance.

Upcoming Episodes Include:

January 19 | Phil Bredesen: Former Governor of Tennessee and Founder of HealthAmerica Corporation

February 8 | Darrell Freeman: Founder of Zycron, technology firm, and Organizing Director of Reliant Bank

February 23 | Cordia Harrington: Founder of The Bakery Cos and famously known as "The Bun Lady"

March 9 | Beth Chase: Founder of C3Consulting & Board Chair at the NEC

March 23 | Dan Crockett: Founder of Franklin American Mortgage

April 6 | Shannon Terry: Founder of 247Sports

April 20 | Clint Smith: Founder of Emma and Nashville technology ecosystem innovator

May 11 | Jane Allen: CEO at the Nashville Entrepreneur Center and Founder of Counsel on Call

Episodes will be released twice a month and can be found on all podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and TuneIn.